Jocil Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JOCIL LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹192.00 Closed
-0.72-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jocil Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.45₹197.05
₹192.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.95₹223.90
₹192.00
Open Price
₹197.05
Prev. Close
₹193.40
Volume
4,909

Jocil Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1195.33
  • R2199.17
  • R3201.28
  • Pivot
    193.22
  • S1189.38
  • S2187.27
  • S3183.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5186.81192.85
  • 10187.81190.54
  • 20187.54189.72
  • 50191.32189.45
  • 100183.86187.42
  • 200187.75186.11

Jocil Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Jocil Ltd. Share Holdings

Jocil Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jocil Ltd.

Jocil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990AP1978PLC002260 and registration number is 002260. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 753.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Narendranath Chowdary
    Chairman
  • Mr. J Murali Mohan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mullapudi Thimmaraja
    Director
  • Mr. K Srinivasa Rao
    Director
  • Mr. M Mrutyumjaya Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. V S Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subbarao V Tipirneni
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manjulata Dasari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Rama Seshayya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P A Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kesavulu Reddy Posem
    Additional Director

FAQs on Jocil Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jocil Ltd.?

The market cap of Jocil Ltd. is ₹170.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jocil Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jocil Ltd. is 18.84 and PB ratio of Jocil Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jocil Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jocil Ltd. is ₹192.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jocil Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jocil Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jocil Ltd. is ₹223.90 and 52-week low of Jocil Ltd. is ₹150.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

