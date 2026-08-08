What is the share price of Jocil? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jocil is ₹147.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jocil? The Jocil is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jocil? The market cap of Jocil is ₹130.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jocil? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jocil are ₹154.00 and ₹147.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jocil? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jocil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jocil is ₹175.12 and 52-week low of Jocil is ₹91.25 as on .

How has the Jocil performed historically in terms of returns? The Jocil has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 2.05% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -11.12% over 1 year, -7.75% across 3 years, and -10.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jocil? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jocil are 15.82 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global