Here's the live share price of Jocil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jocil
|1.88
|2.05
|3.89
|11.37
|-11.12
|-7.75
|-10.38
|BASF India
|12.58
|15.69
|6.06
|4.21
|-10.55
|16.15
|2.20
|Fine Organic Industries
|7.18
|3.24
|10.80
|15.04
|3.20
|3.54
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|31.40
|29.33
|26.55
|33.03
|33.03
|9.98
|5.87
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|6.07
|5.47
|9.16
|20.53
|-10.17
|-7.25
|-15.07
|Balaji Amines
|-4.86
|-1.85
|32.98
|75.75
|32.00
|-3.00
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.59
|12.82
|7.15
|14.83
|-5.00
|-13.17
|-8.42
|Foseco India
|7.15
|7.94
|10.97
|15.58
|12.55
|16.76
|28.34
|J G Chemicals
|9.73
|29.28
|30.72
|51.56
|16.71
|44.09
|24.50
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.38
|-3.08
|41.63
|99.59
|99.59
|25.91
|14.82
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.84
|18.75
|18.30
|25.79
|8.16
|-5.22
|-15.15
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.35
|-6.72
|-20.18
|-15.12
|-16.85
|-10.39
|-6.37
|Fairchem Organics
|-5.92
|5.15
|19.88
|20.42
|-14.06
|-10.84
|-17.91
|Indo Amines
|2.54
|2.61
|6.95
|11.14
|-6.35
|2.51
|2.89
|Shri Ahimsa Naturals
|0.35
|-7.83
|46.48
|37.42
|98.63
|37.87
|21.25
|Valiant Organics
|8.17
|4.30
|-3.38
|4.86
|-18.14
|-18.65
|-27.70
|GFL
|8.86
|10.23
|4.55
|2.69
|-18.47
|-6.82
|-6.57
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|0.38
|-6.34
|-2.29
|6.31
|-13.41
|-20.40
|8.04
|Mangalam Organics
|-5.65
|-13.90
|-20.05
|4.46
|-0.70
|0.62
|-12.79
|Sanginita Chemicals
|-9.58
|23.93
|152.03
|369.79
|487.48
|48.74
|16.76
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jocil has declined 11.12% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.55%), Fine Organic Industries (3.20%), Elantas Beck India (33.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Jocil has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.20%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|145.75
|146.68
|10
|144.91
|146.06
|20
|144.96
|145.77
|50
|147.14
|144.12
|100
|134.5
|141.04
|200
|138.43
|142.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jocil remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jocil fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Jocil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990AP1978PLC002260 and registration number is 002260. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1043.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jocil is ₹147.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jocil is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jocil is ₹130.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jocil are ₹154.00 and ₹147.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jocil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jocil is ₹175.12 and 52-week low of Jocil is ₹91.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jocil has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 2.05% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -11.12% over 1 year, -7.75% across 3 years, and -10.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jocil are 15.82 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global