Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.92
|-4.25
|6.98
|12.71
|-0.93
|1.40
|35.71
|6.26
|6.73
|6.78
|3.67
|-20.88
|91.40
|331.84
|7.33
|1.97
|0.70
|-0.80
|-17.62
|96.40
|856.12
|5.01
|-5.20
|4.22
|12.92
|-19.96
|77.34
|34.54
|12.80
|10.09
|16.19
|13.55
|-10.12
|80.85
|80.85
|4.87
|1.26
|5.40
|1.71
|-36.02
|165.99
|286.66
|-0.10
|11.23
|6.26
|29.91
|35.16
|35.16
|35.16
|3.03
|8.48
|27.03
|54.35
|97.89
|188.99
|114.04
|6.44
|-5.07
|-13.84
|20.38
|-43.26
|76.09
|76.09
|9.31
|-7.35
|-18.68
|23.22
|-16.71
|-65.77
|-65.77
|-0.77
|-13.40
|10.19
|12.81
|-23.78
|27.62
|100.80
|-4.92
|17.33
|51.06
|43.27
|21.32
|-39.15
|-39.15
|3.52
|52.18
|50.27
|38.25
|16.95
|-8.36
|-89.91
|10.32
|-3.55
|1.29
|31.42
|-12.99
|382.05
|379.86
|6.24
|0.94
|-2.63
|22.52
|-22.21
|4.41
|4.41
|-2.45
|-15.77
|-7.99
|-4.95
|-30.90
|-56.95
|-56.95
|13.59
|-2.80
|-1.78
|30.67
|7.98
|245.40
|8.44
|-2.03
|19.59
|7.01
|97.28
|75.97
|186.28
|117.55
|6.99
|17.46
|23.68
|11.56
|-13.11
|-68.84
|-74.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jocil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990AP1978PLC002260 and registration number is 002260. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 753.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jocil Ltd. is ₹170.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jocil Ltd. is 18.84 and PB ratio of Jocil Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jocil Ltd. is ₹192.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jocil Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jocil Ltd. is ₹223.90 and 52-week low of Jocil Ltd. is ₹150.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.