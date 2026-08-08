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Jocil Share Price

NSE
BSE

JOCIL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Jocil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹147.00 Closed
-1.71₹ -2.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jocil Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.00₹154.00
₹147.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.25₹175.12
₹147.00
Open Price
₹150.05
Prev. Close
₹149.55
Volume
1,685

Source: Dion Global

Jocil Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jocil		1.882.053.8911.37-11.12-7.75-10.38
BASF India		12.5815.696.064.21-10.5516.152.20
Fine Organic Industries		7.183.2410.8015.043.203.5411.12
Elantas Beck India		31.4029.3326.5533.0333.039.985.87
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		6.075.479.1620.53-10.17-7.25-15.07
Balaji Amines		-4.86-1.8532.9875.7532.00-3.00-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.5912.827.1514.83-5.00-13.17-8.42
Foseco India		7.157.9410.9715.5812.5516.7628.34
J G Chemicals		9.7329.2830.7251.5616.7144.0924.50
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.38-3.0841.6399.5999.5925.9114.82
Oriental Aromatics		3.8418.7518.3025.798.16-5.22-15.15
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.35-6.72-20.18-15.12-16.85-10.39-6.37
Fairchem Organics		-5.925.1519.8820.42-14.06-10.84-17.91
Indo Amines		2.542.616.9511.14-6.352.512.89
Shri Ahimsa Naturals		0.35-7.8346.4837.4298.6337.8721.25
Valiant Organics		8.174.30-3.384.86-18.14-18.65-27.70
GFL		8.8610.234.552.69-18.47-6.82-6.57
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		0.38-6.34-2.296.31-13.41-20.408.04
Mangalam Organics		-5.65-13.90-20.054.46-0.700.62-12.79
Sanginita Chemicals		-9.5823.93152.03369.79487.4848.7416.76

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jocil has declined 11.12% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.55%), Fine Organic Industries (3.20%), Elantas Beck India (33.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Jocil has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.20%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Jocil Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jocil Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5145.75146.68
10144.91146.06
20144.96145.77
50147.14144.12
100134.5141.04
200138.43142.45

Source: Dion Global

Jocil Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jocil remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jocil Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jocil fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Jocil

Jocil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990AP1978PLC002260 and registration number is 002260. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1043.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Narendranath Chowdary
    Chairman
  • Mr. J Murali Mohan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mullapudi Thimmaraja
    Director
  • Mr. K Srinivasa Rao
    Director
  • Mr. M Mrutyumjaya Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. V S Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhargavi Vangala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Rama Seshayya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P A Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Kesavulu Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G S V Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jocil Share Price

What is the share price of Jocil?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jocil is ₹147.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jocil?

The Jocil is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jocil?

The market cap of Jocil is ₹130.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jocil?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jocil are ₹154.00 and ₹147.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jocil?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jocil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jocil is ₹175.12 and 52-week low of Jocil is ₹91.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jocil performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jocil has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 2.05% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -11.12% over 1 year, -7.75% across 3 years, and -10.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jocil?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jocil are 15.82 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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