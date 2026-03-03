Here's the live share price of JNK India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of JNK India has declined 19.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.25%.
JNK India’s current P/E of 28.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JNK India
|-3.67
|3.76
|-0.21
|-19.54
|-17.66
|-30.20
|-19.40
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
Over the last one year, JNK India has declined 17.66% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, JNK India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|243.37
|241.53
|10
|242.59
|241.89
|20
|240.74
|239.54
|50
|231.94
|238.86
|100
|252.19
|253.11
|200
|289.19
|300.58
In the latest quarter, JNK India saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.79%, while DII stake decreased to 14.13%, FII holding fell to 1.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,27,353
|0.15
|34.87
|14,94,918
|0.21
|34.13
|10,27,076
|1.76
|23.45
|6,56,959
|0.29
|15
|6,45,395
|0.57
|14.74
|5,85,924
|0.17
|13.38
|5,00,000
|0.11
|11.42
|3,28,719
|0.79
|7.51
|2,51,962
|0.16
|5.75
|1,81,403
|0.12
|4.14
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
|JNK India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|JNK India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:49 AM IST
|JNK India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|JNK India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
|JNK India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
JNK India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29268MH2010PLC204223 and registration number is 204223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 473.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JNK India is ₹236.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The JNK India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JNK India is ₹1,320.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JNK India are ₹237.55 and ₹224.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JNK India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JNK India is ₹420.50 and 52-week low of JNK India is ₹201.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The JNK India has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 12.92% for the past month, -4.65% over 3 months, -18.25% over 1 year, -30.2% across 3 years, and -19.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JNK India are 28.98 and 2.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.