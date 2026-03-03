Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

JNK India Share Price

NSE
BSE

JNK INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JNK India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹236.00 Closed
-1.42₹ -3.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

JNK India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹224.70₹237.55
₹236.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.60₹420.50
₹236.00
Open Price
₹233.95
Prev. Close
₹239.40
Volume
15,806

Over the last 5 years, the share price of JNK India has declined 19.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.25%.

JNK India’s current P/E of 28.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

JNK India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JNK India		-3.673.76-0.21-19.54-17.66-30.20-19.40
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62

Over the last one year, JNK India has declined 17.66% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, JNK India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

JNK India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

JNK India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5243.37241.53
10242.59241.89
20240.74239.54
50231.94238.86
100252.19253.11
200289.19300.58

JNK India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JNK India saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.79%, while DII stake decreased to 14.13%, FII holding fell to 1.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JNK India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,27,3530.1534.87
14,94,9180.2134.13
10,27,0761.7623.45
6,56,9590.2915
6,45,3950.5714.74
5,85,9240.1713.38
5,00,0000.1111.42
3,28,7190.797.51
2,51,9620.165.75
1,81,4030.124.14

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

JNK India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 11:38 PM ISTJNK India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTJNK India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 11, 2026, 12:49 AM ISTJNK India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTJNK India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 11, 2026, 12:03 AM ISTJNK India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

About JNK India

JNK India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29268MH2010PLC204223 and registration number is 204223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 473.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kamath
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Goutam Rampelli
    Vice Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dipak Kacharulal Bharuka
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Bang Hee Kim
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Habibulla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balraj Kishor Namdeo
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Govind Rajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on JNK India Share Price

What is the share price of JNK India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JNK India is ₹236.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is JNK India?

The JNK India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JNK India?

The market cap of JNK India is ₹1,320.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JNK India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JNK India are ₹237.55 and ₹224.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JNK India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JNK India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JNK India is ₹420.50 and 52-week low of JNK India is ₹201.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the JNK India performed historically in terms of returns?

The JNK India has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 12.92% for the past month, -4.65% over 3 months, -18.25% over 1 year, -30.2% across 3 years, and -19.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JNK India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JNK India are 28.98 and 2.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

JNK India News

More JNK India News
icon
Market Pulse