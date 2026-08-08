What is the share price of JMJ Fintech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMJ Fintech is ₹9.58 as on .

What kind of stock is JMJ Fintech? The JMJ Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JMJ Fintech? The market cap of JMJ Fintech is ₹35.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JMJ Fintech? Today’s highest and lowest price of JMJ Fintech are ₹9.79 and ₹9.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMJ Fintech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMJ Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMJ Fintech is ₹18.99 and 52-week low of JMJ Fintech is ₹8.27 as on .

How has the JMJ Fintech performed historically in terms of returns? The JMJ Fintech has shown returns of 0.95% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -7.53% over 3 months, -36.64% over 1 year, 11.13% across 3 years, and 12.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech are 4.70 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global