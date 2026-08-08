Here's the live share price of JMJ Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JMJ Fintech
|2.13
|-1.14
|-7.53
|-33.70
|-36.64
|11.13
|12.72
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JMJ Fintech has declined 36.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, JMJ Fintech has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.24
|9.51
|10
|9.34
|9.46
|20
|9.49
|9.5
|50
|9.77
|9.77
|100
|9.99
|10.46
|200
|12.48
|11.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JMJ Fintech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|JMJ Fintech - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|JMJ Fintech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|JMJ Fintech - Reg 30
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|JMJ Fintech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|JMJ Fintech - Submission Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026, With The Detailed Auditor''s Report For The
Source: Dion Global
JMJ Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102TZ1982PLC029253 and registration number is 029253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMJ Fintech is ₹9.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JMJ Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JMJ Fintech is ₹35.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JMJ Fintech are ₹9.79 and ₹9.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMJ Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMJ Fintech is ₹18.99 and 52-week low of JMJ Fintech is ₹8.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JMJ Fintech has shown returns of 0.95% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -7.53% over 3 months, -36.64% over 1 year, 11.13% across 3 years, and 12.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech are 4.70 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global