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JMJ Fintech Share Price

NSE
BSE

JMJ FINTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of JMJ Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.58 Closed
0.95₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JMJ Fintech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.21₹9.79
₹9.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.27₹18.99
₹9.58
Open Price
₹9.49
Prev. Close
₹9.49
Volume
10,588

Source: Dion Global

JMJ Fintech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JMJ Fintech		2.13-1.14-7.53-33.70-36.6411.1312.72
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JMJ Fintech has declined 36.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, JMJ Fintech has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

JMJ Fintech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JMJ Fintech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.249.51
109.349.46
209.499.5
509.779.77
1009.9910.46
20012.4811.68

Source: Dion Global

JMJ Fintech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JMJ Fintech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JMJ Fintech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTJMJ Fintech - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTJMJ Fintech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 09, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTJMJ Fintech - Reg 30
Jul 06, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTJMJ Fintech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTJMJ Fintech - Submission Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026, With The Detailed Auditor''s Report For The

Source: Dion Global

About JMJ Fintech

JMJ Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102TZ1982PLC029253 and registration number is 029253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Johny Madathumpady Lonappan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Joju Madathumpady Johny
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Julie George Varghese
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Col. Velayudhan Pillai Harikumar
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sivadas Chettoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on JMJ Fintech Share Price

What is the share price of JMJ Fintech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMJ Fintech is ₹9.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JMJ Fintech?

The JMJ Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JMJ Fintech?

The market cap of JMJ Fintech is ₹35.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JMJ Fintech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JMJ Fintech are ₹9.79 and ₹9.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMJ Fintech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMJ Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMJ Fintech is ₹18.99 and 52-week low of JMJ Fintech is ₹8.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JMJ Fintech performed historically in terms of returns?

The JMJ Fintech has shown returns of 0.95% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -7.53% over 3 months, -36.64% over 1 year, 11.13% across 3 years, and 12.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech are 4.70 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JMJ Fintech News

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