JMJ FINTECH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.80 Closed
-4.99-1.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JMJ Fintech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.80₹25.05
₹23.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.10₹32.26
₹23.80
Open Price
₹23.80
Prev. Close
₹25.05
Volume
47,565

JMJ Fintech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.63
  • R225.47
  • R325.88
  • Pivot
    24.22
  • S123.38
  • S222.97
  • S322.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.4726.48
  • 1013.8225.05
  • 2013.4522
  • 5013.4818.67
  • 10013.2417.5
  • 20014.5416.75

JMJ Fintech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-22.5574.3648.7554.0573.72271.87223.81
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

JMJ Fintech Ltd. Share Holdings

JMJ Fintech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About JMJ Fintech Ltd.

JMJ Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102TN1982PLC009711 and registration number is 009711. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Johny Madathumpady Lonappan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Joju Madathumpady Johny
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sajeeth Mohammed Salim
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Areekuzhiyil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivadas Chettoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Chellappan Kamalakshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Julie George Varghese
    Independent Director

FAQs on JMJ Fintech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd.?

The market cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd. is ₹29.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JMJ Fintech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JMJ Fintech Ltd. is 26.47 and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JMJ Fintech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMJ Fintech Ltd. is ₹23.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMJ Fintech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMJ Fintech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMJ Fintech Ltd. is ₹32.26 and 52-week low of JMJ Fintech Ltd. is ₹12.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

