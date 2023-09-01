What is the Market Cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd.? The market cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd. is ₹29.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JMJ Fintech Ltd.? P/E ratio of JMJ Fintech Ltd. is 26.47 and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech Ltd. is 2.33 as on .

What is the share price of JMJ Fintech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMJ Fintech Ltd. is ₹23.80 as on .