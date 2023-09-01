Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

JMG Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JMG CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.76 Closed
-4.86-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JMG Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.76₹1.76
₹1.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.50₹1.86
₹1.76
Open Price
₹1.76
Prev. Close
₹1.85
Volume
1,400

JMG Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.76
  • R21.76
  • R31.76
  • Pivot
    1.76
  • S11.76
  • S21.76
  • S31.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.621.79
  • 101.681.74
  • 201.671.71
  • 501.351.59
  • 1001.161.47
  • 2001.251.66

JMG Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
2.0548.1450.0444.88-33.43285.66204.63
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.818.3318.7026.0234.45166.8438.80
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34

JMG Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

JMG Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JMG Corporation Ltd.

JMG Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31104DL1989PLC362504 and registration number is 033561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Kumar Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Grover
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Charan Kumar Patne
    Director
  • Mrs. Anita Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Vikrant Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on JMG Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JMG Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹4.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd. is -11.21 and PB ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JMG Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMG Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMG Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.86 and 52-week low of JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data