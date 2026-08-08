Here's the live share price of JMG Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JMG Corporation
|0
|0.39
|-10.42
|-18.87
|-20.37
|43.12
|34.55
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JMG Corporation has declined 20.37% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, JMG Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.97
|5.05
|10
|5.21
|5.21
|20
|5.63
|5.42
|50
|5.46
|5.55
|100
|5.58
|5.53
|200
|5.52
|5.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JMG Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|JMG Corporation - Proceedings Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM").
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|JMG Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|JMG Corporation - Shareholder''s Meeting - EGM On 25/07/2026 At 12:00 P.M.
|May 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|JMG Corporation - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|JMG Corporation - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results Along With Audit Report In Terms Of Re
Source: Dion Global
JMG Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1989PLC362504 and registration number is 362504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMG Corporation is ₹5.16 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The JMG Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JMG Corporation is ₹11.95 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JMG Corporation are ₹5.16 and ₹5.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMG Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMG Corporation is ₹6.63 and 52-week low of JMG Corporation is ₹4.40 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The JMG Corporation has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, -10.42% over 3 months, -20.37% over 1 year, 43.12% across 3 years, and 34.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMG Corporation are -11.17 and 1.95 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global