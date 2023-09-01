What is the Market Cap of JMG Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹4.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd. is -11.21 and PB ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd. is 0.59 as on .

What is the share price of JMG Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.76 as on .