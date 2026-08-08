What is the share price of JMG Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMG Corporation is ₹5.16 as on .

What kind of stock is JMG Corporation? The JMG Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JMG Corporation? The market cap of JMG Corporation is ₹11.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JMG Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of JMG Corporation are ₹5.16 and ₹5.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMG Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMG Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMG Corporation is ₹6.63 and 52-week low of JMG Corporation is ₹4.40 as on .

How has the JMG Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The JMG Corporation has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, -10.42% over 3 months, -20.37% over 1 year, 43.12% across 3 years, and 34.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JMG Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMG Corporation are -11.17 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global