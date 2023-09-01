Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.86
|-2.22
|17.33
|-4.86
|3.53
|91.30
|40.80
|1.06
|-21.26
|-2.34
|50.76
|81.65
|1,512.09
|2,118.70
|-4.22
|1.32
|18.20
|21.11
|11.77
|282.27
|274.31
|32.93
|39.74
|42.11
|64.65
|311.69
|583.28
|583.28
|2.05
|48.14
|50.04
|44.88
|-33.43
|285.66
|204.63
|0.54
|-3.07
|60.02
|75.50
|84.77
|1,289.07
|1,134.29
|3.81
|8.33
|18.70
|26.02
|34.45
|166.84
|38.80
|5.26
|-7.04
|-31.48
|-26.00
|-5.31
|485.44
|485.44
|0.91
|-3.01
|-10.22
|49.48
|-18.10
|795.36
|475.96
|14.24
|-4.50
|9.68
|27.78
|58.82
|390.97
|203.29
|10.36
|-0.34
|-9.63
|2.44
|30.12
|607.94
|957.89
|2.36
|2.36
|2.16
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-4.18
|-10.30
|-7.83
|-3.07
|-22.22
|192.59
|58.00
|-2.86
|-14.89
|-31.93
|-34.62
|8.80
|63.86
|3.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JMG Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31104DL1989PLC362504 and registration number is 033561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹4.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd. is -11.21 and PB ratio of JMG Corporation Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMG Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.86 and 52-week low of JMG Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.