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JMG Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

JMG CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of JMG Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.16 Closed
4.88₹ 0.24
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JMG Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.16₹5.16
₹5.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.40₹6.63
₹5.16
Open Price
₹5.16
Prev. Close
₹4.92
Volume
79,000

Source: Dion Global

JMG Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JMG Corporation		00.39-10.42-18.87-20.3743.1234.55
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JMG Corporation has declined 20.37% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, JMG Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

JMG Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JMG Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.975.05
105.215.21
205.635.42
505.465.55
1005.585.53
2005.525.09

Source: Dion Global

JMG Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JMG Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JMG Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 26, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTJMG Corporation - Proceedings Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM").
Jul 13, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTJMG Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTJMG Corporation - Shareholder''s Meeting - EGM On 25/07/2026 At 12:00 P.M.
May 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTJMG Corporation - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTJMG Corporation - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results Along With Audit Report In Terms Of Re

Source: Dion Global

About JMG Corporation

JMG Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1989PLC362504 and registration number is 362504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Kumar Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Charan Kumar Patne
    Director
  • Mr. Subodh Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Bansal
    Director

FAQs on JMG Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of JMG Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMG Corporation is ₹5.16 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is JMG Corporation?

The JMG Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JMG Corporation?

The market cap of JMG Corporation is ₹11.95 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JMG Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JMG Corporation are ₹5.16 and ₹5.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMG Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMG Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMG Corporation is ₹6.63 and 52-week low of JMG Corporation is ₹4.40 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the JMG Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The JMG Corporation has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, -10.42% over 3 months, -20.37% over 1 year, 43.12% across 3 years, and 34.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JMG Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMG Corporation are -11.17 and 1.95 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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