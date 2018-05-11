​​​
  3. JM Financials says Target Price for Federal Bank revised to Rs 120

JM Financials says Target Price for Federal Bank revised to Rs 120

Gross slippages for the quarter were at 4.3% annualised as Federal Bank was impacted by the new stressed asset resolution guidelines.

By: | Published: May 11, 2018 2:18 AM
federal bank, federal bank growth, federal bank stock Federal Bank reported PAT of Rs 1.45bn (-43% y-o-y) in Q4FY18 on account of elevated provisions. (Website)

Federal Bank reported PAT of Rs 1.45bn (-43% y-o-y) in Q4FY18 on account of elevated provisions. Gross slippages were at 4.3% annualised (Rs 8.9bn), with annualised specific credit costs at 1.7% (including write-down on SRs). 55% of the slippages for the quarter were as a result of accelerated recognition on four accounts driven by the new stressed asset resolution guidelines. Net impaired loans (Net NPA + non-NPL stress) is now at 2.3%. Moreover, while loan growth was robust for the quarter (+25% y-o-y), soft growth on the core fee line remains a concern.

While we cut our earnings estimate by 3% for FY19E, our overall provisioning estimate (including haircuts on impaired assets) over FY19-20E remains the same at Rs 21bn.We revise our target price to Rs 120/sh as we cut our target multiple to 1.7x FY20E fully adjusted BVPS, factoring in a sustainable RoE of 16% in our 2-stage GGM. We continue to expect RoA to cross 1% by FY20E with RoEs touching 13% in that year. Gross slippages for the quarter were at 4.3% annualised as Federal Bank was impacted by the new stressed asset resolution guidelines. Standard restructured book reduced 44% q-o-q to Rs 7.9bn.

The restructured book still has 2 chunky exposures (PSU aviation major and a road account) totalling Rs 3.7bn, which remains a key monitorable. Management guides for Rs 11-12bn of slippages in FY19E, of which ~Rs 4 billion is expected to further slip from the restructured book. While management guides for 65-70bps of credit cost for FY19, we build ~75bps of credit cost over FY19E/FY20E as PCR for FB is still below comfort levels at 44.5%. FB grew its loan book by 25.4% y-o-y in Q4FY18 with strong growth trends in corporate loans, while retail and SME book growth was moderate. Core fee income growth for the quarter was soft at 12% , albeit off a high base.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top