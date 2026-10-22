Every shopkeeper knows this moment. The lights are up, the shelves are stocked, and the festival rush is due any day. Then the calendar shifts, and the crowd turns up weeks later.

Something similar played out at a large Indian retail chain this quarter. Sales rose, but profits grew much slower than expected. So was this a real slowdown, or just bad timing?

For investors tracking stocks under Rs 150, the key question is whether a temporary slowdown could give way to stronger growth in the coming months.

The stock in focus is Vishal Mega Mart (VMM). According to JM Financial, the retailer’s July-September quarter performance fell short of expectations, mainly because festive demand moved into the October-December quarter. The brokerage has retained its ‘Buy’ rating and an unchanged target price of Rs 134, implying an upside potential of around 49% from the reference price used in its report.

Let’s take a look at why the brokerage house is bullish on this stock and the rationale behind the investment call –

Why did Vishal Mega Mart miss expectations?

Vishal Mega Mart reported revenue of Rs 3,400 crore in the Q2FY27, up 14% year-on-year. However, EBITDA increased by just 4.4% to Rs 410 crore. The EBITDA margin fell 111 basis points to 12.1%.

According to JM Financial, EBITDA was 8% below its estimate, while profit after tax (PAT) missed expectations by 12%. Net profit rose 3.7% year-on-year to Rs 160 crore.

The timing of festivals was a key factor. Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra shifted into the third quarter, affecting demand for clothing during the July-September period. Apparel sales grew 9.5%, compared with 18.2% growth in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Vishal Mega Mart: More stores, but are they generating enough sales

Opening new stores can increase revenue, but profitability also depends on how much each store sells and the cost of running it.

Vishal Mega Mart’s store network expanded 13.7% year-on-year to 844 outlets. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 5.4%. JM Financial said this growth would have been around 9% after adjusting for the festive shift.

However, revenue per square foot increased only 2.8%, while retail operating costs per square foot rose 5.7%. Employee costs per square foot climbed 14.2%. As a result, pre-Ind AS EBITDA per square foot declined 8.7% year-on-year.

The brokerage believes the earnings shortfall is largely timing-related rather than evidence of a sustained slowdown.

Vishal Mega Mart: Can the festive quarter change the picture?

The next quarter will be important. Management reported a strong start to the festive season and expects double-digit same-store sales growth in the Q3FY27.

The company also expects gross margins to remain stable in the second half, despite elevated raw material prices. It has limited price increases to higher-priced products and does not currently plan further hikes.

Management is targeting more than 100 store additions annually and expects annual EBITDA margin improvement of around 30 basis points. Its new apparel format, Belong & Co., has also recorded early customer traction.

What is JM Financial’s view on Vishal Mega?

JM Financial has reduced its earnings estimates for financial years 2026-27 to 2028-29 by 2-3% to account for weaker first-half performance and higher operating costs. However, it has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and target price of Rs 134.

The retailer’s cash position remains another factor to watch. It generated Rs 520 crore in free cash flow before Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) adjustments during the first half and reported net cash of Rs 2,330 crore.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.