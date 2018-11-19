JM Financial NCD issue with 10.25% coupon opens tomorrow; 7 key things to know before you invest

JM Financial NCD issue with 10.25% coupon opens tomorrow.

JM Financial NCD issue: JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited, the NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group, will offer tomorrow secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for public subscription with up to 10.25% coupon rate. The base size of the issue is Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,000 crore, aggregating to Rs 1,250 crore. Notably, the second tranche of the issue comes at a time when the real estate market is facing a liquidity squeeze. “In Tranche 1, the company had raised Rs 7,500 million (Rs 750 crore) in the month of June 2018,” JM Financial Group said in a statement last week.

“We are overwhelmed with the response received for our first maiden issue earlier this year and are offering an additional interest incentive of 15 basis points per annum for 5 years & 10 years tenure to the eligible investors. Also, the effective yield for Tranche II secured NCDs is at least or above 10% across various Options/Series ranging from 42 months to 120 months,” said Shashwat Belapurkar, CEO, JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited.

As the company gears up to launch its secured NCDs on Tuesday, we bring to you seven key things to know about the upcoming JM Financial Credit Solutions NCD issue: