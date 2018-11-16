JM Financial NCD issue on Tuesday

While this is the second tranche, the company in the first tranche raised Rs 750 crore in June 2018. The proposed secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) offered by JM Financial Credit Solutions come at a time when the real estate market is facing a liquidity squeeze. The NCDs will be launched on November 20 with a face value of Rs 1,000 each.

The base size of the issue is Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,000 crore, aggregating to Rs 1,250 crore.

The issue is scheduled to close on December 20, 2018.

The NCDs have been rated safe by two rating agencies – Icra and India Ratings – due to the firm’s debt servicing track record.

Shashwat Belapurkar, chief executive officer, JM Financial Credit Solutions, said the real estate non-banking finance company has a successful track record which has been delivering stable and sustainable financial performance over the years, coupled with a conservative debt-equity ratio and strong asset quality.

“With our strong client base and a superior franchise model, we expect the growth momentum to continue going forward. We are overwhelmed with the response received for our first maiden issue earlier this year,” Belapurkar said.