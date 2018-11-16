JM Financial NCD issue on Tuesday

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 12:32 AM

The proposed secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) offered by JM Financial Credit Solutions come at a time when the real estate market is facing a liquidity squeeze.

While this is the second tranche, the company in the first tranche raised Rs 750 crore in June 2018.The proposed secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) offered by JM Financial Credit Solutions come at a time when the real estate market is facing a liquidity squeeze. The NCDs will be launched on November 20 with a face value of Rs 1,000 each. 

The base size of the issue is Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,000 crore, aggregating to Rs 1,250 crore.

While this is the second tranche, the company in the first tranche raised Rs 750 crore in June 2018.
The issue is scheduled to close on December 20, 2018.
The NCDs have been rated safe by two rating agencies – Icra and India Ratings – due to the firm’s debt servicing track record.
Shashwat Belapurkar, chief executive officer, JM Financial Credit Solutions, said the real estate non-banking finance company has a successful track record which has been delivering stable and sustainable financial performance over the years, coupled with a conservative debt-equity ratio and strong asset quality.

“With our strong client base and a superior franchise model, we expect the growth momentum to continue going forward. We are overwhelmed with the response received for our first maiden issue earlier this year,” Belapurkar said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. JM Financial NCD issue on Tuesday
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition