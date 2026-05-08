JM Financial downgraded United Breweries to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Add’. Also, the brokerage firm cut the target price to Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,610, implying an upside of mere 4.4%, primarily due to a combination of disappointing financial performance, mounting cost pressures, and a highly competitive market environment.

Significant earnings miss

The company’s Q4FY26 earnings were sharply below both JM Financial’s and consensus estimates. This was driven by weaker realisations, higher advertising and promotion (A&P) spends, and scale deleverage, which led to a 43% miss on EBITDA estimates.

Mounting geopolitical cost pressures

Ongoing conflicts in West Asia have triggered significant inflationary pressures. The company’s management expects a cost impact of Rs 400–500 crore over the next few quarters due to rising prices for fuel, packaging (aluminium), and currency depreciation. Analysts at JM Financial expect that these pressures make achieving a double-digit EBITDA margin in FY27 unlikely.

Intense competitive activity

The beer market has become increasingly competitive, requiring the company to substantially increase its brand and commercial investments to maintain its position. Despite these investments, United Breweries has seen relatively lower volume growth compared to its peers, which the brokerage sees as a sign of sustained pressure on its market share.

Negative operating leverage and elevated spending

While gross margins saw some improvement, these gains were entirely offset by a 27% year-over-year increase in A&P spending and negative operating leverage. This resulted in a sharp 25% year-over-year decline in EBITDA for the fourth quarter.

Expensive valuation relative to performance

JM Financial said that United Breweries’ valuation at 51x FY28 is expensive when compared to its peers. They argue this high multiple is difficult to justify given the volatility in earnings delivery and the company’s lower Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), which restricts potential upside for the stock.

JM Financial’s share price performance

The share price of United Breweries has fallen 3.5% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has dropped 5.3% in the past one month and over 20% in the last six months. United Breweries’ stock price has erased 35% of investors’ wealth over the previous 12 months.