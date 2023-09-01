Follow Us

JLA INFRAVILLE SHOPPERS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.48₹4.58
₹4.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.17₹6.25
₹4.50
Open Price
₹4.58
Prev. Close
₹4.50
Volume
0

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.56
  • R24.62
  • R34.66
  • Pivot
    4.52
  • S14.46
  • S24.42
  • S34.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.624.11
  • 104.143.98
  • 204.733.78
  • 503.753.6
  • 1003.83.74
  • 2007.024.99

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
28.216.6437.2042.410.67-84.10-18.92
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. Share Holdings

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390KA2013PLC071372 and registration number is 071372. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitesh Kumar Maurya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Agarwal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pratap Chakravarthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.?

The market cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹2.92 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is 0.38 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹6.25 and 52-week low of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹2.17 as on Aug 31, 2023.

