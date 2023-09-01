What is the Market Cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.? The market cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹2.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.? P/E ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is 0.38 as on .

What is the share price of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on .