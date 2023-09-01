Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|28.21
|6.64
|37.20
|42.41
|0.67
|-84.10
|-18.92
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390KA2013PLC071372 and registration number is 071372. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹2.92 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is 0.38 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹6.25 and 52-week low of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is ₹2.17 as on Aug 31, 2023.