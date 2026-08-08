What is the share price of JLA Infraville Shoppers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JLA Infraville Shoppers is ₹2.46 as on .

What kind of stock is JLA Infraville Shoppers? The JLA Infraville Shoppers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers? The market cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers is ₹1.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JLA Infraville Shoppers? Today’s highest and lowest price of JLA Infraville Shoppers are ₹2.46 and ₹2.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JLA Infraville Shoppers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JLA Infraville Shoppers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JLA Infraville Shoppers is ₹8.24 and 52-week low of JLA Infraville Shoppers is ₹2.24 as on .

How has the JLA Infraville Shoppers performed historically in terms of returns? The JLA Infraville Shoppers has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -15.17% for the past month, -62.04% over 3 months, -57.66% over 1 year, -16.73% across 3 years, and -9.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers are -3.61 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global