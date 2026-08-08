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JLA Infraville Shoppers Share Price

NSE
BSE

JLA INFRAVILLE SHOPPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of JLA Infraville Shoppers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.46 Closed
-4.65₹ -0.12
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JLA Infraville Shoppers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.46₹2.46
₹2.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.24₹8.24
₹2.46
Open Price
₹2.46
Prev. Close
₹2.58
Volume
5,000

Source: Dion Global

JLA Infraville Shoppers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JLA Infraville Shoppers has declined 57.66% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, JLA Infraville Shoppers has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

JLA Infraville Shoppers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JLA Infraville Shoppers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.372.47
102.462.53
202.732.9
504.64.12
1005.694.98
2005.535.3

Source: Dion Global

JLA Infraville Shoppers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JLA Infraville Shoppers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JLA Infraville Shoppers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 17, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTJLA Infraville Shopp - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (
Apr 13, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTJLA Infraville Shopp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 12, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTJLA Infraville Shopp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 02, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTJLA Infraville Shopp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Feb 02, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTJLA Infraville Shopp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SE

Source: Dion Global

About JLA Infraville Shoppers

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390KA2013PLC071372 and registration number is 071372. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. chirag
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Chandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Indrawati
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harish
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Devi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on JLA Infraville Shoppers Share Price

What is the share price of JLA Infraville Shoppers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JLA Infraville Shoppers is ₹2.46 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is JLA Infraville Shoppers?

The JLA Infraville Shoppers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers?

The market cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers is ₹1.60 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JLA Infraville Shoppers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JLA Infraville Shoppers are ₹2.46 and ₹2.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JLA Infraville Shoppers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JLA Infraville Shoppers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JLA Infraville Shoppers is ₹8.24 and 52-week low of JLA Infraville Shoppers is ₹2.24 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the JLA Infraville Shoppers performed historically in terms of returns?

The JLA Infraville Shoppers has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -15.17% for the past month, -62.04% over 3 months, -57.66% over 1 year, -16.73% across 3 years, and -9.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers are -3.61 and 0.21 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JLA Infraville Shoppers News

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