JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 9 pc after Q4 earnings

JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved cost efficiencies.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday zoomed over 9 per cent after the company reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The stock gained 9.14 per cent to Rs 509.80 — its 52-week high — on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 9.48 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 510. JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 98.63 crore in the January-March period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 25.22 per cent to Rs 1,424.32 crore from Rs 1,137.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.