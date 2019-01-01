JK Lakshmi Cement Rating ‘Buy’: Company to outdo its mid-cap peers

Durg plant profitability is likely to gradually improve on the back of various cost-saving initiatives

We believe JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) is likely to outperform its mid-cap peers given that: (a) its cost structure is expected to improve with the commissioning of captive power plant at Durg and additional grinding unit at Odisha by Q4FY19e and overall reduction in lead distance, coupled with the recent 10-15% decline in various input costs such as petcoke, diesel, etc. and implementation of new axle load norms; (b) its consolidated net debt of Rs 21 bn is expected to decline >30% by FY21e as no major expansion is planned for next 12-18 months, and (c) it enjoys better market mix operating with high utilisations (ex-South exposure). Our channel checks suggest average cement price increase of 1-2% q-o-q in Q3FY19e in JKLC’s key markets of North, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh vs the nearly flat to marginal decline in prices in other regions. We broadly maintain our FY19e-FY21e estimates and target price unchanged at Rs 340/share, based on 8x Sep’20e EV/E. Valuation at 8xFY20e EV/E, or EV/te of $60/te, remains attractive. Maintain Buy.

Durg plant profitability to improve

Durg plant profitability is likely to gradually improve on the back of various cost-saving initiatives. Company has already commissioned 7MW WHRS during Q3FY18, while the 20MW CPP greenfield thermal plant is likely to go on-stream by Q4FY19. Together, the two projects are expected to provide cost savings of ~Rs 200/te for the East operations or Rs 50/te overall.

Management expects UCWL to cash breakeven in FY19

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL) has set up 6-MW WHRS in FY18 and is exploring plans to set up solar capacity as well as utilise surplus power from the 18-MW power plant located at Sirohi. Increasing share of trade segment, improving prices, lower lead distance, sales tax incentive along with operational efficiencies should drive better profitability, in our view.

Most input costs are down 10-15%

Domestic petcoke prices, imported coal price in INR terms, diesel prices and packaging costs are down by 10-15% from their recent highs. Coupled with the benefits of new axle load norms, JKLC’s total cost/te is expected to fall by Rs 150/te by Q4FY19.

Prices improve in JKLC’s key markets

Our channel checks suggest average prices in JKLC’s key markets have increased by 1-2% q-o-q during Q3FY19e led by both production discipline and improving utilisation. Prices are expected to remain firm in these markets given higher utilisation of >80% over FY19-FY21e. Besides, JKLC plans to increase share of trade volumes (55% currently), especially in North and intends to increase contribution of premium products from 15-18% to 23-24% in the next 2-3 years. Similarly, commissioning of 0.8mnte Odisha grinding unit by Q4FY19e is likely to improve overall realisation.