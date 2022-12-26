JK Cement Rating: Buy | Strong headstart in paints

JK Cement has entered into binding agreement to acquire 60% stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore. In Mar-22, company first talked of Paints foray, but via greenfield project. M&A will provide a jump start; JKCE targets to capitalise on its White Putty network to gain scale in paints. However, given the competitive intensity in paint business, company’s paint foray will be significantly challenged and is not appreciated by investors.

Announces acquisition in Paint segment: Company through its wholly owned subsidiary M/s. JK Paints and Coatings has proposed to initially/at first tranche invest an amount of Rs 153 crore for acquiring 60% equity shares of M/s. Acro Paints. Remaining 40% shall be acquired over a period of 12 months. Acro Paints, incorporated in 1989, is a North India based player with a portfolio of decorative paints and is also present in niche product categories of textured paints, construction chemicals and waterproofing products.

Capacity: Situated in Bhiwadi, in Delhi-NCR region, the company has two facilities with a post-expansion capacity of 60,000 KL in decorative & textured paints & 6,700 KL in construction chemicals segment. The company is currently operating at sub-50% utilisation. The ongoing capacity expansion is expected to be completed by Q2FY24.

Valuation: Acro Paints generated gross revenues of Rs 890mn in FY22 and expected to close FY23 at Rs 100 crore. Acquisition implies EV of Rs 255 crore, and company targets small incremental capex to the tune of Rs 200mn, taking total cash outflow of Rs 275 crore for the project over FY23-FY24.

JK Cement’s paint ambition: Earlier in Mar-22, JK Cement announced its ambition for entry into the Paint business.