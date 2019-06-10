J&K Bank shares fall around 20 per cent after the removal of its Chairman on Saturday

The shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank fell nearly 20 per cent to a month-low of Rs 47.60 on the BSE.\u00a0\u00a0On NSE also, the shares of J&K Bank plummeted about 20 per cent to a lower circuit of Rs 47.55. The bank\u2019s shares had opened at Rs 49.10 on NSE.\u00a0\u00a0The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday removed J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad Nengroo on account of unlawful activities. Following the allegations, the Anti-Corruption Bureau carried out a raid at the lender's corporate office in connection with alleged fraudulent appointments. \u00a0The government appointed the bank's executive president R K Chibber, as an interim chairman of the bank. It said that the decision to remove Ahmad was part of long term measures for improving the functioning of the bank in accordance with the RBI guidelines. Also read:\u00a0Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day\u2019s high, IT shares\u00a0lead "As a first step, the Government has decided to change its nominee Director on the Board of J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director. Consequent to his replacement as a government-appointed Director, the Board has taken on record cessation of Directorship of Parvez Ahmed as Chairman and Managing Director," the spokesman had said. Also read:\u00a0Asian country dethrones US as world\u2019s most competitive economy; India not even in top\u00a040 Ahmad has been accused of corruption and nepotism. He favoured politicians by offering loans worth crores to people recommended by them and he gave his relatives plum positions. He even diverted funds meant for the bank\u2019s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for the beautification of Royal Spring Golf Course.\u00a0\u00a0According to BSE filing, the J&K Bank will hold a conference call with investors today.