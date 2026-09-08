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Jiya Eco Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

JIYA ECO PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Jiya Eco Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.17
181.72₹ 6.56
As on Sep 08, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jiya Eco Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.69₹10.17
₹10.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹10.17
Open Price
₹9.69
Prev. Close
₹3.61
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Jiya Eco Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		-2.31-7.480.7514.0618.698.837.25
Britannia Industries		-1.86-9.390.11-13.55-16.863.854.6
Milky Mist Dairy Food		20.0553.4653.4653.4653.4615.348.94
Zydus Wellness		6.158.547.0250.0117.1120.493.66
Bikaji Foods International		-2.27-6.06-10.49-3.45-25.523.5213.01
Orkla India		1.494.63-4.867-16.74-5.93-3.6
Hindustan Foods		-2.67.1919.2333.617.454.868.84
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		1.27-1.2236.4220.49-182.8924.15
Gopal Snacks		-2.49-3.83-6.73-6.96-27.38-9.83-6.02
ADF Foods		0.681.71-3.8845.3515.665.597.96
Prataap Snacks		-2.05-6.36-0.2218.19.626.3511.38
Tasty Bite Eatables		-0.513.4624.5239.774.04-15.51-11.7
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		14.334.3566.2513.3913.394.282.55
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.080.244.1472.648.641.2143.06
HMA Agro Industries		-2.05-6.65-11.68-15.15-33.16-36.2-18.91
Krishival Foods		2.15.283.7134.29-2.162.081.24
Shah Foods		0.148.99123.29158.44225.2335.0469.57
Hexagon Nutrition		-0.483.2930.9830.9830.989.415.55
Lotus Chocolate Company		-4.5-5.17-14.42-22.29-46.9122.7675.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nestle India has gained 18.69% compared to peers like Britannia Industries (-16.86%), Milky Mist Dairy Food (53.46%), Zydus Wellness (17.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Nestle India has underperformed peers relative to Britannia Industries (4.60%) and Milky Mist Dairy Food (8.94%).

Jiya Eco Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jiya Eco Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.873.74
103.633.65
203.323.68
504.594.3
1005.154.95
2005.766.4

Source: Dion Global

Jiya Eco Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jiya Eco Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jiya Eco Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTJiya Eco Products - Intimation Of Book Closure, Cut-Off Date And E-Voting For The Purpose Of 15Th Annual General Meeting.
Aug 25, 2026, 04:34 AM IST ISTJiya Eco Products - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 25, 2026, 04:27 AM IST ISTJiya Eco Products - Notice Of The 15Th Annual General Meeting Of Jiya Eco-Products Limited.
Aug 11, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTJiya Eco Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Dated 11Th August, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTJiya Eco Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 6Th August, 2026 In Which Unaudited

Source: Dion Global

About Jiya Eco Products

Jiya Eco Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111GJ2011PLC068414 and registration number is 068414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Khandagale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul Ranade
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renuka Borole
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajashree Khandagale
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jiya Eco Products Share Price

What is the share price of Jiya Eco Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jiya Eco Products is ₹10.17 as on Sep 08, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jiya Eco Products?

The Jiya Eco Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jiya Eco Products?

The market cap of Jiya Eco Products is ₹0.00 Cr as on Sep 08, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jiya Eco Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jiya Eco Products are ₹10.17 and ₹9.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jiya Eco Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jiya Eco Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jiya Eco Products is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Jiya Eco Products is ₹0.00 as on Sep 08, 2026.

How has the Jiya Eco Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jiya Eco Products has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jiya Eco Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jiya Eco Products are and on Sep 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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