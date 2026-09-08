Here's the live share price of Jiya Eco Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|-2.31
|-7.48
|0.75
|14.06
|18.69
|8.83
|7.25
|Britannia Industries
|-1.86
|-9.39
|0.11
|-13.55
|-16.86
|3.85
|4.6
|Milky Mist Dairy Food
|20.05
|53.46
|53.46
|53.46
|53.46
|15.34
|8.94
|Zydus Wellness
|6.15
|8.54
|7.02
|50.01
|17.11
|20.49
|3.66
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.27
|-6.06
|-10.49
|-3.45
|-25.52
|3.52
|13.01
|Orkla India
|1.49
|4.63
|-4.86
|7
|-16.74
|-5.93
|-3.6
|Hindustan Foods
|-2.6
|7.19
|19.23
|33.6
|17.45
|4.86
|8.84
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|1.27
|-1.22
|36.42
|20.49
|-18
|2.89
|24.15
|Gopal Snacks
|-2.49
|-3.83
|-6.73
|-6.96
|-27.38
|-9.83
|-6.02
|ADF Foods
|0.68
|1.71
|-3.88
|45.35
|15.66
|5.59
|7.96
|Prataap Snacks
|-2.05
|-6.36
|-0.22
|18.1
|9.62
|6.35
|11.38
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-0.51
|3.46
|24.52
|39.77
|4.04
|-15.51
|-11.7
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|14.33
|4.35
|66.25
|13.39
|13.39
|4.28
|2.55
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.08
|0.24
|4.14
|72.6
|48.64
|1.21
|43.06
|HMA Agro Industries
|-2.05
|-6.65
|-11.68
|-15.15
|-33.16
|-36.2
|-18.91
|Krishival Foods
|2.1
|5.28
|3.71
|34.29
|-2.16
|2.08
|1.24
|Shah Foods
|0.14
|8.99
|123.29
|158.44
|225.23
|35.04
|69.57
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-0.48
|3.29
|30.98
|30.98
|30.98
|9.41
|5.55
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-4.5
|-5.17
|-14.42
|-22.29
|-46.91
|22.76
|75.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nestle India has gained 18.69% compared to peers like Britannia Industries (-16.86%), Milky Mist Dairy Food (53.46%), Zydus Wellness (17.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Nestle India has underperformed peers relative to Britannia Industries (4.60%) and Milky Mist Dairy Food (8.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.87
|3.74
|10
|3.63
|3.65
|20
|3.32
|3.68
|50
|4.59
|4.3
|100
|5.15
|4.95
|200
|5.76
|6.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jiya Eco Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Jiya Eco Products - Intimation Of Book Closure, Cut-Off Date And E-Voting For The Purpose Of 15Th Annual General Meeting.
|Aug 25, 2026, 04:34 AM IST IST
|Jiya Eco Products - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 25, 2026, 04:27 AM IST IST
|Jiya Eco Products - Notice Of The 15Th Annual General Meeting Of Jiya Eco-Products Limited.
|Aug 11, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Jiya Eco Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Dated 11Th August, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Jiya Eco Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 6Th August, 2026 In Which Unaudited
Source: Dion Global
Jiya Eco Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111GJ2011PLC068414 and registration number is 068414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jiya Eco Products is ₹10.17 as on Sep 08, 2026.
The Jiya Eco Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jiya Eco Products is ₹0.00 Cr as on Sep 08, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jiya Eco Products are ₹10.17 and ₹9.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jiya Eco Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jiya Eco Products is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Jiya Eco Products is ₹0.00 as on Sep 08, 2026.
The Jiya Eco Products has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jiya Eco Products are and on Sep 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global