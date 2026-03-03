Here's the live share price of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries has declined 29.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.76%.
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries’s current P/E of 6.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries
|-4.81
|-4.81
|-17.50
|-40.36
|-40.72
|-44.21
|-29.54
|Mayur Uniquoters
|-0.02
|-8.17
|5.13
|0.44
|15.64
|3.11
|4.90
|Bhartiya International
|-12.84
|-21.53
|-10.93
|-14.30
|47.16
|52.92
|36.91
|Mallcom (India)
|-0.69
|-3.04
|-3.49
|-12.91
|-3.30
|17.20
|4.35
|Mirza International
|-5.01
|-15.88
|-18.54
|-2.66
|15.55
|-50.24
|-9.65
|Superhouse
|-6.29
|-11.38
|-3.95
|-3.49
|-3.78
|-17.27
|2.46
|Zenith Exports
|-2.66
|-12.33
|-18.55
|-42.37
|-19.47
|31.39
|22.76
|Aki India
|-1.61
|-20.84
|-33.06
|-47.59
|-44.06
|-32.85
|-21.25
Over the last one year, Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries has declined 40.72% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (15.64%), Bhartiya International (47.16%), Mallcom (India) (-3.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (4.90%) and Bhartiya International (36.91%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.24
|5.2
|10
|5.4
|5.3
|20
|5.37
|5.39
|50
|5.67
|5.74
|100
|6.45
|6.47
|200
|7.68
|7.97
In the latest quarter, Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries fact sheet for more information
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111WB1997PLC085533 and registration number is 085533. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries is ₹4.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries is ₹12.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries are ₹5.05 and ₹4.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries is ₹4.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, -6.6% for the past month, -23.85% over 3 months, -41.76% over 1 year, -44.21% across 3 years, and -29.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries are 6.03 and 0.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.