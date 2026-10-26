The Jio Platforms listing is on October 28 and as one of India’s most anticipated mega issue prepares for its stock market debut, here is a quick look at how the Mukesh-Ambani led company stacks up against the other telecom sector major, Bharti Airtel.

Jio had 533.3 million customers at the end of June 2026, while Bharti Airtel reported 491.9 million customers in India, but Airtel earned more per mobile user, with quarterly average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 263.9 against Jio’s Rs 215.6. The figures put Airtel’s ARPU advantage at Rs 48.3, or about 22.4%, even as Jio retained its lead in Indian subscriber numbers.

Jio added 8.9 million customers in Q1 FY27, according to the figures disclosed in its offer documents. Airtel added 14.9 million customers across its operations in 15 countries during the quarter. Since Airtel’s total includes customers outside India, the two companies’ overall additions are not directly comparable.

The operating figures in Jio’s offer documents and Reliance Industries’ Q1 FY27 results, alongside Bharti Airtel’s official quarterly results, show different strengths for the two operators. Jio had the larger India customer base and higher monthly data consumption per customer, while Airtel reported higher ARPU.

Airtel’s ARPU remains ahead

Airtel reported mobile ARPU of Rs 263.9 for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 250 in the year-ago quarter. Jio’s ARPU stood at Rs 215.6 in the June 2026 quarter, compared with Rs 214 in FY26.

Jio’s reported ARPU increased to Rs 214 in FY26 and Rs 215.6 in Q1 FY27 from Rs 181.7 in FY24.

The gap between the operators remains material. At the reported Q1 FY27 levels, Airtel generated Rs 48.3 more in monthly revenue per mobile customer than Jio. ARPU measures average revenue per user, so it does not by itself establish which operator earns more total revenue or has higher profitability.

Subscriber additions keep Jio ahead in India

Jio reported 533.3 million customers as of June 30, 2026, and net additions of 8.9 million during Q1 FY27. Its offer documents also report 36.2 million net additions in FY26.

Airtel’s India customer base reached 491.9 million at the end of the June quarter, up 12.8% year-on-year. Its total customer base was about 681 million across 15 countries. The company reported 14.9 million customer additions across these operations in Q1 FY27.

Using the India customer figures, Jio had about 41.4 million more customers than Airtel at the end of June. Airtel’s quarterly total additions should be read separately because the figure covers its operations across several countries, not India alone.

Telecom sector: The key numbers

Operating metric Jio Airtel ARPU, Q1 FY27 Rs 215.6 Rs 263.9 India customer base, June 2026 533.3 million 491.9 million Q1 FY27 net additions 8.9 million 14.9 million across 15 countries Monthly data use per customer 43.7 GB 34.4 GB ARPU, FY26 Rs 214 Rs 250 in Q1 FY26*

Jio customers consume more data

Jio reported average monthly data consumption of 43.7 GB per customer in Q1 FY27, compared with 34.4 GB at Airtel. Jio’s figure had risen from 28.7 GB in FY24 to 42.3 GB in FY26 before reaching 43.7 GB in the June quarter.

Airtel reported that monthly data consumption per customer grew 36% year-on-year. It also added 21.1 million smartphone data customers over the year, with smartphone data customers accounting for about 80% of its mobile customer base.

Jio’s higher data consumption and Airtel’s higher ARPU point to different operating measures. More data use does not automatically translate into higher ARPU, since revenue per customer also depends on tariffs and the mix of plans and users.

Airtel reports growth across businesses

Bharti Airtel reported consolidated revenue of Rs 58,539 crore in Q1 FY27, up 18.4% year-on-year and 5.7% sequentially. India revenue rose 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 41,214 crore, while India mobile revenue grew 9.2%.

Consolidated EBITDA reached Rs 33,599 crore, with a margin of 57.4%. Net income before exceptional items was Rs 8,057 crore, compared with Rs 5,948 crore in Q1 FY26, according to the company’s results release dated August 4, 2026.

Airtel also added 473,000 homes customers during the quarter, taking its Homes base to about 14.7 million. Homes revenue grew 33.2% year-on-year.

Reliance Industries’ Q1 FY27 results reported that Jio’s 5G subscriber base reached about 285 million by June 2026, an increase of 73 million over 12 months. The same release put Jio’s fixed broadband subscriber base at 28.6 million, including more than 14 million JioAirFiber customers. These figures add context to Jio’s customer base beyond its reported overall subscriber count.

Two different strengths in the telecom market

The June-quarter figures show Jio leading Airtel in Indian subscriber numbers and average monthly data consumption, while Airtel earns more per mobile customer. Jio’s ARPU stood at Rs 215.6, against Airtel’s Rs 263.9, leaving a difference of Rs 48.3 per month.

The comparison will depend on how each operator balances customer growth, pricing and data usage in coming quarters. Jio’s challenge is to keep growing revenue per customer while maintaining its subscriber scale; Airtel’s is to sustain its ARPU lead while continuing to add customers.