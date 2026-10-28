Check your phone. Chances are, you are one of the 53.3 crore people who pay Jio every month. That is why today’s listing matters. Jio Platform (JPL) debuted as India’s largest initial public offering (IPO), at a 21% premium to the upper end of its price range.

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,350, implying an upside of around 21% from the issue price. The report calls the company “The gateway of digital India!”

Before Jio arrived, India had more than 12 telecom companies. According to Motilal Oswal report, Jio’s entry forced the sector to consolidate into what it calls a “3+1” market structure.

Now the key question is – will your bill go up? Motilal Oswal’s report assumes a tariff hike of about 15% in March 2027. Let’s see what else it says.

Jio’s next growth driver: Will higher tariffs lift earnings?

One of the key factors that could influence Jio’s financial performance is how much it earns from each wireless subscriber.

According to Motilal Oswal report, Jio Platforms could benefit from a possible 15% smartphone tariff hike in March 2027. The brokerage expects higher tariffs, along with new subscriber additions, to support revenue growth.

It expects Jio Platforms’ consolidated revenue, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and profit after tax (PAT) to grow at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 14%, 15% and 20%, respectively, between FY26-29.

The report noted, “We expect RJio to deliver a CAGR of ~11%/13% in wireless revenue/EBITDA over FY26-29, extending its market leadership in consumer wireless subs and wireless revenue by 120bps / 100bps over FY26-FY29.”

The brokerage expects Reliance Jio to increase its revenue and operating earnings while strengthening its position in the wireless market.

Home broadband: Another opportunity for Jio

Wireless services are not the only potential source of growth. Jio’s home broadband business, which includes fibre and AirFiber connections, could also contribute to its earnings.

According to the brokerage report, India’s home broadband market still has room to expand because penetration remains low. Jio could benefit as more households seek high-speed internet connections.

Motilal Oswal expects Jio to account for around 73% of incremental home broadband subscriber additions in the industry between FY26-29. It also expects the company’s home broadband subscriber base to reach around 5 crore by FY29.

The report added, “We expect RJio’s HBB revenue to deliver a CAGR of ~27% over FY26-29, with its contribution rising to ~12% of RJio’s revenue by FY29 (from ~8% currently).”

Can Jio become a net cash company by FY29?

A major part of Jio’s outlook is its ability to generate cash after years of investment in network infrastructure. The company’s spending on capital expenditure moderated to around Rs 34,000 crore in FY26 after the completion of its pan-India fifth-generation (5G) network rollout.

Motilal Oswal expects annual capital expenditure to remain between Rs 34,000 crore and Rs 36,000 crore over the medium term.

According to the brokerage report, “Rising profitability and range-bound capex should generate a cumulative FCF of Rs 1.46 trillion over FY26-29 and enable JPL to achieve a net cash position by FY29.”

What is Motilal Oswal’s target price for Jio Platforms?

Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 1,350 per share, based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation and an estimated 11.5 times FY2029 EBITDA multiple.

The brokerage believes Jio could command a premium to Bharti Airtel’s India business because of its market position, potential influence on industry tariffs and limited share availability in the market.

However, the outlook is not without risks. Delays in tariff hikes, stronger competition, higher capital expenditure and slower growth in digital services could affect earnings.

The brokerage also cautions that changes in ARPU could materially affect its valuation estimates. It sees a bull-case target price of Rs 1,690 and a bear-case target price of Rs 1,035.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.