Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) closed for subscription on October 23, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at Rs 1,119 per share and the listing on October 28, valuing the company at around Rs 10.3 lakh crore.

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management sees long-term value citing Jio’s market leadership, earnings growth and opportunities in broadband, enterprise technology and AI. Nomura, meanwhile prefers Bharti Airtel, citing its premium subscriber mix and stronger ability to benefit from tariff increases.

Jio Platforms IPO closes, listing scheduled for October 28

Jio Platforms’ IPO carried a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share and comprised an entirely fresh issue of shares, with no offer for sale. At the upper end of the price band, the issue implied a market capitalisation of around Rs 10.3 lakh crore.

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The IPO proceeds were intended primarily for the prepayment or repayment of borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm, Jio Platforms’ material subsidiary, with the balance allocated to general corporate purposes. Motilal Oswal’s report listed up to Rs 27,500 crore for repayment or prepayment of borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm.

The subscription window has closed, so Motilal Oswal’s recommendation to subscribe applied to investors considering the IPO during its offer period. Those who missed the issue will have to assess the stock after listing, at the prevailing market price. That price may be above or below the IPO price of Rs 1,119.

Motilal Oswal recommends long-term investment

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management’s report, titled Jio Platforms Limited, Subscribe for Listing Gains and Long Term, gave a positive view of the company’s market position, financial performance and growth opportunities.

“Overall, we recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE for both listing gains and long term,” the brokerage said.

The report added, “Jio offers a combination of market leadership, healthy earnings growth and future opportunities in broadband, enterprise technology and AI.”

Motilal Oswal’s investment case rested on Jio’s scale in digital connectivity, improving monetisation and operating leverage. The brokerage described Jio as India’s largest digital connectivity platform by subscriber base, carrying around 60% of the country’s wireless data traffic. It also pointed to the company’s nationwide 5G network, built on proprietary technology, and its growing fixed wireless broadband business under JioAirFiber.

Jio had 533 million subscribers and 14 million JioAirFiber customers, according to the report. Its digital services spanned cloud, enterprise solutions and artificial intelligence, while its patent portfolio and network technology offered additional avenues for growth.

However, Motilal Oswal noted that connectivity remained the core earnings driver and that monetisation of newer digital services still needed to be demonstrated at scale.

Jio revenue and profit growth betwee FY24-FY26

Motilal Oswal highlighted Jio’s consistent growth and profitability, with revenue and profit after tax growing at compound annual growth rates of around 16% and 18%, respectively, between FY24 and FY26.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,46,885.3 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,09,558.1 crore in FY24. Profit after tax increased to Rs 30,049.1 crore from Rs 21,423.2 crore over the same period.

EBITDA rose to Rs 76,255.4 crore in FY26 from Rs 54,958.7 crore in FY24. EBITDA margin widened to 51.91% in FY26 from 50.16% in FY24, reaching 53.26% in the June 2026 quarter.

In Q1FY27, Jio reported revenue from operations of Rs 39,172.9 crore, EBITDA of Rs 20,864.5 crore and profit after tax of Rs 7,764.1 crore. The brokerage noted that revenue and EBITDA grew around 11.8% and 15%, respectively, year on year in the June quarter.

Motilal Oswal also pointed to cash generation as 5G capital expenditure moderated. EBITDA less cash capital expenditure increased to Rs 42,071.1 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,449.1 crore in FY24, according to the report.

Jio Platform ARPU, tariff hike, broadband key monitorables

Motilal Oswal identified improving monetisation as another strength. Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increased from Rs 181.7 in FY24 to Rs 214 in FY26 and Rs 215.6 in the June 2026 quarter.

Data consumption also increased, reaching 42.3 GB per customer per month in FY26, compared with 28.7 GB in FY24. The report recorded monthly churn of 1.61% in Q1FY27.

The brokerage said higher data consumption, tariff hikes and fixed broadband expansion offered scope for further growth. Jio’s proprietary 5G technology, JioAirFiber business and enterprise and cloud offerings provided additional opportunities, although their contribution to earnings would need to grow over time.

The report also identified risks. Connectivity remained the main earnings driver, and monetisation of newer digital services and AI offerings had yet to be demonstrated at scale. Motilal Oswal listed capital intensity, tariff and competition risks, spectrum and licensing requirements, promoter control, and technology and security as areas to monitor.

At the upper end of the IPO price band, Motilal Oswal valued Jio at around 34 times post-issue FY26 earnings, compared with Bharti Airtel‘s trailing price-to-earnings multiple of around 40.7 times. It also noted Jio’s net leverage of 0.36 times. However, return on capital employed of around 10.8% and ARPU below Airtel’s were identified as key monitorables.

Nomura saw Jio’s IPO valuation below enterprise value estimate

Nomura’s October 10, 2026, report, titled Jio IPO: Valuation haircut to RIL’s SOTP; rerating for Bharti, assessed the proposed price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share before the final issue price was fixed.

The brokerage estimated an equity valuation of Rs 9.8 lakh crore to Rs 10.3 lakh crore for Jio Platforms. After accounting for net debt, spectrum liabilities, lease liabilities and the cash raised in the IPO, Nomura estimated an enterprise value of around US113billiontoUS118 billion. This was around 11% to 15% below its target enterprise value of approximately US$133 billion, based on 12 times June 2028 EBITDA.

Nomura estimated Jio’s implied FY28 enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple at 10.5 to 10.9 times. Its valuation analysis suggested that the proposed IPO price was below the enterprise value implied by its own target multiple.

The report also examined the implications for Reliance Industries, which was expected to hold around 66.4% of Jio after listing. At the upper end of the IPO price band, Nomura estimated the value of Reliance’s Jio stake at Rs 481 to Rs 506 per share before applying a holding-company discount. After a 20% discount, the value was estimated at Rs 385 to Rs 405 per Reliance share.

This compared with Nomura’s existing sum-of-the-parts valuation, which assigned an equity value of Rs 541 per Reliance share to Jio without applying a holding-company discount. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the brokerage estimated a valuation gap of around Rs 136 per Reliance share.

However, Nomura noted that Reliance shares had already corrected sharply ahead of Jio’s listing, falling 26% year to date compared with a 14% decline in the Nifty. It said the prevailing Reliance share price more than compensated for the lower valuation and holding-company discount.

Nomura prefers Bharti Airtel because of premium subscriber mix

Although Nomura saw a valuation case for Jio, it named Bharti Airtel as its top pick in the telecom sector. Its preference was based on Airtel’s higher proportion of premium subscribers, which the brokerage believed should help protect it from customer downgrades and subscriber losses after an anticipated tariff increase in the third quarter of FY27.

Nomura said, “We believe that, following its listing, Jio will likely need to demonstrate growth to public shareholders. And, with the period of easy subscriber gains likely ending, tariff hikes might become the primary driver of earnings growth.”

The brokerage added, “Bharti Airtel remains our top pick in the sector, due to its higher proportion of premium subscribers, which should insulate it from downtrading and subscriber attrition following the anticipated tariff hike in 3QFY27F (expected after JPL’s listing).”

Nomura also stated, “We believe Bharti’s current valuation discount to JPL is unjustified and expect this gap to narrow, at minimum, once JPL goes public.”

The brokerage’s preference was supported by its comparison of the two companies’ performance following the July 2024 tariff increase. Airtel’s ARPU rose from Rs 211 in Q1FY25 to Rs 245 in Q4FY25, an increase of Rs 34. Jio’s ARPU rose from Rs 182 to Rs 206 over the same period, an increase of Rs 25.

Nomura estimated that tariff increases translated into an ARPU uplift of 69% for Airtel, compared with 49% for Jio, over the following three quarters.

Subscriber retention also favoured Airtel. The company’s subscriber base increased 2% over the three quarters following the tariff increase, while Jio’s subscriber base declined 0.3%. Nomura attributed Jio’s weaker performance in part to subscriber downgrading among its predominantly value-conscious customer base, which it said had the highest proportion of non-data users.

The brokerage expected tariff increases to become more important for earnings growth as opportunities for easy subscriber additions diminished. Its view was that Airtel’s customer mix put it in a better position to benefit from higher tariffs while limiting subscriber attrition.

What should investors who missed the IPO watch after listing?

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management recommended Jio Platforms for listing gains and the long term, citing its market leadership, healthy earnings growth and opportunities in broadband, enterprise technology and AI. Nomura’s analysis put Jio’s proposed valuation below its estimated enterprise value.

Motilal Oswal’s recommendation was based on the IPO valuation and Jio’s long-term growth prospects. Investors buying after listing will need to consider the market price at that time, along with the company’s financial performance, ARPU trajectory and ability to monetise its newer digital services.

Nomura’s analysis suggested that Jio’s valuation should also be considered relative to Bharti Airtel. Its preference for Airtel reflected the latter’s premium subscriber mix and stronger ARPU growth following the previous tariff increase. Both companies could benefit from higher tariffs, but the effect on revenue and earnings will depend on customer retention and the extent to which subscribers accept higher prices.

For Jio, key monitorables include ARPU growth, tariff increases, broadband expansion, cash generation and the monetisation of enterprise, cloud and AI services. Capital expenditure, competition, regulation, and technology and security risks also remain relevant.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.