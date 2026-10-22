Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) continued to attract strong investor interest on Thursday, with the issue subscribed 5.6 times at the end of the second day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 1.1 billion shares worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band, against 197.53 million shares on offer.

The second day alone saw bids worth over Rs 50,000 crore, while the retail portion was fully subscribed, reflecting broad-based investor interest in India’s largest-ever public offering.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) continued to lead the demand, with their portion subscribed 13.3 times, up from over nine times on the opening day. The segment received bids for 651.5 million shares against 49 million shares on offer. Foreign institutional investors bid for 222.91 million shares, while domestic financial institutions accounted for over 344 million shares.

Retail investor participation also gathered momentum, with the segment subscribed 1.54 times by the end of Thursday. It attracted bids for 130.9 million shares worth over Rs 14,650 crore against 85.04 million shares on offer.

The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 5.97 times, receiving bids for 217.4 million shares worth Rs 24,330 crore against 36.4 million shares on offer.

Within this category, investors bidding for more than Rs 10 lakh led the demand, with their portion subscribed 6.76 times. The segment received bids for 164.35 million shares against 24.3 million shares on offer. The Rs 2-10 lakh category was subscribed 4.38 times, attracting bids for 53.22 million shares against 12.15 million shares on offer.

The employee and shareholder portions, which were fully subscribed on the opening day, also saw further demand. The employee quota was subscribed 2.10 times, with bids for 9.9 million shares against 4.7 million shares on offer. The shareholder portion was booked 4.04 times, receiving bids for 90.3 million shares against 22.3 million shares on offer.

The IPO will remain open for subscription until October 23, with the shares expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 28, 2026.