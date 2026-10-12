India’s biggest phone network is getting ready to list on the stock market. Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) is close to being launched.

The brokerage house Nomura has done the sums. Nomura has examined the potential listing price of Jio Platforms and its implications for the telecom sector.

According to reports cited by the brokerage house, Jio Platforms may set its IPO price band at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share. This could value the company at around $101 billion to $107 billion.

However, Nomura believes the proposed valuation is below its own estimate, while Bharti Airtel’s telecom business appears cheaper on a comparable earnings basis.

Here is what the brokerage report says about the potential IPO, its impact on Reliance Industries and the valuation gap with Bharti Airtel. Let’s take a look –

Jio IPO valuation: Enterprise value seen around $113-118 billion

According to Nomura, the reported price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share would value Jio Platforms’ equity at Rs 9.8 lakh crore to Rs 10.3 lakh crore. After adjusting for debt, spectrum-related obligations, lease liabilities and the cash raised through the IPO, its estimated enterprise value (EV) would stand at around $113 billion to $118 billion.

Nomura’s own enterprise value target for Jio Platforms is around $133 billion, based on 12 times its estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for June 2028. The reported IPO valuation would therefore be 11% to 15% below the brokerage’s estimate.

The report estimates that Jio Platforms would trade at 10.5 to 10.9 times its forecast EBITDA for financial year 2028 at the reported price band.

Reliance Industries: How could the Jio listing affect its valuation?

Reliance Industries holds an estimated 66.4% stake in Jio Platforms. Based on the reported IPO price band, Nomura calculates that this stake could be worth Rs 481-506 per Reliance share before applying a holding company discount.

After applying a 20% discount to account for the fact that Reliance owns a stake in a separately valued business, the estimated contribution falls to Rs 385-405 per Reliance share.

This is lower than Nomura’s existing standalone sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation, which assigns Rs 541 per Reliance share to Jio Platforms. At the upper end of the reported price band, the difference works out to around Rs 136 per Reliance share.

The brokerage noted that Reliance shares had already fallen 26% year-to-date, compared with a 14% decline in the Nifty index, as of the report’s reference date.

It believes the existing share price more than compensates for the potential impact of the lower Jio valuation and holding company discount.

Bharti Airtel vs Jio: Which valuation looks cheaper?

Nomura’s comparison also brings Bharti Airtel into focus. The brokerage estimates that Bharti Airtel’s India telecom business trades at 9.2 times its forecast FY2028 EV/EBITDA, compared with 10.5-10.9 times for Jio Platforms.

This places Bharti Airtel’s implied valuation at a discount of around 12%-15% to Jio Platforms.

According to the brokerage report, “We believe Bharti’s current valuation discount to JPL is unjustified and expect this gap to narrow, at minimum, once JPL goes public.”

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Nomura expects the public listing to put greater focus on Jio’s earnings growth. With subscriber additions potentially becoming harder to sustain, tariff increases could play a bigger role in driving revenue and profitability.

Why Nomura prefers Bharti Airtel

Nomura identifies Bharti Airtel as its preferred stock in the telecom sector. Its reasoning centres on the company’s subscriber mix and its ability to benefit from potential tariff increases.

The brokerage believes Bharti Airtel has a higher proportion of premium subscribers. This could help it manage customer downgrades and subscriber losses when telecom operators raise tariffs.

The report also looks at the previous tariff increase in July 2024, when Bharti Airtel recorded the strongest average revenue per user (ARPU) growth among peers, followed by Jio. ARPU measures the average revenue earned per subscriber.

Nomura attributed Jio’s relatively weaker performance partly to downgrades among its value-conscious customers, including users who do not consume mobile data.

What investors need to watch

The reported Jio IPO price band remains subject to confirmation by the company. Its final valuation could influence how investors assess Reliance Industries and other telecom stocks.

The key factors to track include Jio’s final IPO pricing, its earnings growth after listing, the timing of tariff increases and Bharti Airtel’s ability to retain premium subscribers.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.