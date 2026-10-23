Jio Platforms has also crossed a major milestone in investor participation, with its IPO receiving more than one crore applications while five hours remained before the issue closed, according to the latest update provided. This makes it the first IPO globally to cross the one-crore application mark, surpassing the previous reported record of approximately 97 lakh applications received by Waaree Energies.

Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering received bids for 110.03 crore shares by the end of the second day of bidding on October 22, 2026, against 19.75 crore shares on offer. The issue has been subscribed over 6x so far on Day 3 (updated at 12 noon) Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 13.29 times their reserved portion, while the retail category recorded 1.54 times subscription. The issue opened on October 21 and is scheduled to close on October 23.

Jio’s bidding figures provide an opportunity to revisit some of India’s most heavily subscribed large public issues. Among completed IPOs with issue sizes exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, Reliance Power, LG Electronics India, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and HDB Financial Services recorded some of the highest subscription multiples. The ranking below uses final overall subscription figures for completed offerings, rather than interim bidding data or the total rupee value of applications.

1. Reliance Power IPO: 73.04 times subscription

Reliance Power‘s January 2008 IPO remains one of the most heavily subscribed large public offerings in India. The issue raised approximately Rs 11,563 crore and received bids for around 1,665 crore shares against 22.8 crore shares available in the public portion, resulting in subscription of 73.04 times. The figures were reported after the issue closed on January 18, 2008.

The offering attracted bids worth more than Rs 7.5 lakh crore, according to contemporary reports. Foreign institutional funds accounted for a substantial share of the demand, with their reserved portion receiving bids worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore. The non-institutional category was subscribed about 190 times, while the qualified institutional buyer portion received bids for more than 82 times its allocation.

2. LG Electronics India IPO: 54.02 times subscription

LG Electronics India‘s Rs 11,607-crore IPO closed on October 9, 2025, with subscription of 54.02 times. The offering received bids for approximately 385.34 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer. The issue was an offer for sale by South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc.

Jio IPO and Top 5 Large IPOs by Subscription

IPO Issue Size Subscription Issue Month Jio Platforms ₹30,213 crore 5.57× October 2026* Reliance Power ₹11,563 crore 73.04× January 2008 LG Electronics India ₹11,607 crore 54.02× October 2025 ICICI Prudential AMC ₹10,602.65 crore 39.17× December 2025 SBI Cards ₹10,355 crore 26.54× March 2020 HDB Financial Services ₹12,500 crore 16.69× June 2025

Demand was strongest in the qualified institutional buyer category, which was subscribed 166.51 times. The non-institutional portion received subscription of 22.45 times, while the retail category was subscribed 3.55 times. The issue also attracted more than 6.5 million applications.

The total value of bids was approximately Rs 4.4 lakh crore, placing the offering among the largest bid-value records for an Indian IPO. The strong demand came despite the size of the issue and the fact that the sale consisted entirely of existing shares, meaning the proceeds went to the selling parent rather than to LG Electronics India itself. Its final subscription multiple puts it second in this comparison, behind Reliance Power.

3. ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: 39.17 times subscription

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company’s Rs 10,602.65-crore IPO closed on December 16, 2025, with overall subscription of 39.17 times. The company received bids for approximately 137.15 crore shares against 3.50 crore shares on offer, according to published reports. The price band was Rs 2,061 to Rs 2,165 per share.

The qualified institutional buyer category recorded subscription of 123.87 times, while the non-institutional category was subscribed 22.04 times. The retail portion received bids for 2.53 times the shares reserved for it. Demand was therefore concentrated in the institutional category, which accounted for the largest subscription multiple among the three principal categories.

The issue was structured entirely as an offer for sale by Prudential Corporation Holdings, the UK-based promoter. ICICI Prudential AMC did not receive proceeds from the share sale. At Rs 10,602.65 crore, the offering cleared the Rs 10,000-crore threshold used for this comparison and ranked third by overall subscription multiple among the five issues covered here.

4. SBI Cards and Payment Services IPO: 26.54 times subscription

SBI Cards and Payment Services raised approximately Rs 10,355 crore through its IPO in March 2020. The issue closed on March 5 with subscription of 26.54 times, after receiving bids for more than 266 crore shares against approximately 10.03 crore shares offered, according to stock exchange data reported by The Indian Express.

The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 57.18 times, while the non-institutional category recorded subscription of 45.23 times. The retail portion was subscribed approximately 2.50 times. The figures show that demand was particularly strong in the institutional and non-institutional categories, with both receiving bids for many times their respective allocations.

The offering combined a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore with an offer for sale by existing shareholders. SBI, which held a 76% stake in the credit card company at the time, was the majority shareholder, while the Carlyle Group held the remaining stake. The final subscription multiple placed SBI Cards fourth in this comparison of large public issues.

5. HDB Financial Services IPO: 16.69 times subscription

HDB Financial Services Rs 12,500-crore IPO closed on June 27, 2025, with subscription of 16.69 times. The issue received bids for approximately 217.67 crore shares against 13.04 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange figures reported by The Indian Express. The price band was set at Rs 700 to Rs 740 per share.

The qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 55.47 times, while the non-institutional category received subscription of 9.99 times. The retail portion was subscribed 1.41 times. The overall multiple was lower than those recorded by the other four offerings in this list, although institutional demand substantially exceeded the shares allocated to that category.

The issue consisted of a fresh share sale worth Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore by parent HDFC Bank. The public offering was among the largest Indian IPOs of 2025. HDB Financial Services made its stock-market debut on July 2, 2025, with the shares opening above the issue price of Rs 740. Its final subscription multiple places it fifth in this comparison.

Where Jio Platforms stands

Jio Platforms issue has been subscribed over 6x as of 12 noon on Day 3, the final day of bidding and investors have bid for 127.07 crore shares so far Vs 19.75 crore shares on offer. The final numbers would be updated at the end of bidding on October 23. Its final position should therefore be assessed only after the closing subscription data becomes available.

The value of bids is a separate measure from the number of shares bid for and the subscription multiple. Any comparison of bid values should therefore use the same calculation method and the same reporting cut-off.

The application count, however, has set Jio apart from earlier public offerings. With more than one crore applications received and five hours still remaining before the issue closed, Jio Platforms had surpassed the previous reported global record of approximately 97 lakh applications for Waaree Energies. Bajaj Housing Finance and BCCL were also among India’s previous record-setters, attracting approximately 90 lakh applications each.

The one-crore milestone marks a new benchmark for the number of applications received by an IPO globally. With bidding still underway at the time of the update, the final application count could rise further before the issue closes. The eventual figure will establish the scale of participation achieved by Jio Platforms in its public offering.

Conclusion

Reliance Power leads this group with subscription of 73.04 times, followed by LG Electronics India at 54.02 times and ICICI Prudential AMC at 39.17 times. SBI Cards and Payment Services recorded 26.54 times subscription, while HDB Financial Services closed at 16.69 times. All five issues exceeded Rs 10,000 crore in size.

Jio Platforms has now crossed one crore IPO applications, surpassing the previous reported global record of approximately 97 lakh applications received by Waaree Energies. The milestone was reached with five hours remaining before the issue closed, leaving room for the final application count to rise further.