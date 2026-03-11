Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Jio Financial Service with a ‘Buy’ rating on the back of the ecosystem-led operating advantage. The brokerage house believes that leveraging Jio’s subscriber base of over 500 million and the extensive retail footprint of the Reliance Group is a key positive.

Motilal Oswal has set a target of Rs 320 per share. This implies nearly 36% upside for the share price of Jio Financial Service from current levels. The brokerage house believes that Jio Financial Services represents a “long-term platform opportunity in India’s evolving financial services landscape, supported by strong parentage, a robust balance sheet, and access to a large digital and consumer ecosystem.”

Motilal Oswal on Jio Financial Services: Operational powerhouse

Motilal Oswal calls Jio Financial as a “structural play on the financialisation of India’s digital economy.” They believe that the company by successfully shifting its revenue mix, has proven its ability to pivot to an operational powerhouse.

The core business income now accounts for over 55% of total earnings for Jio Financial Services. The three key advantages, as per Motilal Oswal, are “industry-leading liability franchise, a low-cost customer acquisition funnel through its Jio telecom and retail ecosystem.”

While near-term profitability remains subdued” due to the incubation phase of multiple businesses,” Motilal Oswal sees “the groundwork laid across technology, partnerships, and distribution positions the company for scalable growth over the medium to long-term.”

Jio-BlackRock a scalable, technology-led AMC platform

Another factor that supports the positive call on Jio is the Jio BlackRock AMC, as per Motilal Oswal. This is a joint venture between Jio Financial and BlackRock, combining Jio’s digital distribution scale and customer access with BlackRock’s global investment research, risk management systems, and systematic investing capabilities.

Motilal Oswal believes the platform is positioned as a differentiated, digital-first entrant in India’s mutual fund industry. With over one million investors onboarded, of whom 18% are first-time investors, the AMC is tapping into the next wave of retail financialisation. The domestic brokerage house pointed out that long-term thesis is anchored on “low customer acquisition costs through the Jio ecosystem, strong product credibility driven by BlackRock’s investment processes, and operating leverage from a gradual mix shift into active and specialised strategies, supporting sustainable AUM and revenue growth.”

Inclusion led digital payment platform

The other key factor to watch out for is the Jio Payments Bank. Its offerings include digital savings and salary accounts, UPI services, virtual and physical RuPay debit cards, domestic money remittance, toll processing, and Aadhaar-enabled payment system facilities.

The digital-first business model is complemented by a phygital distribution network. Its network of 287000 touchpoints (including both owned and corporate BC). Motilal Oswal highlighted that this network plays a critical role in extending banking access to rural and semi-urban areas, enabling account opening, cash-based services, and assisted digital transactions.

The JioFinance app enables digital onboarding, account management, payments, and access to banking services with minimal friction. The domestic brokerage house sees it as helping improve engagement levels and reflects “growing adoption of JPBL as a preferred digital payments platform.” Both metrics have exhibited strong traction, with a rapid scale-up and improving customer acquisition momentum, Motilal Oswal added.

Conclusion

Though ear-term earnings and return metrics are likely to remain constrained, Motilal Oswal is banking on the long-term potential for this digital first financial play.