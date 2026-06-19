Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms on Friday filed draft papers for what could become the country’s largest initial public offering (IPO), with the company proposing a fresh issue of 270 million equity shares and earmarking up to Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds to prepay borrowings at its telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL).

While the final size of the issue will depend on the price band, brokerages including Morgan Stanley and Jefferies have previously estimated Jio Platforms’ valuation at $120-150 billion, implying a fund raise that could exceed Rs 40,000 crore and surpass the Rs 27,860-crore IPO of Hyundai Motor India, currently the country’s largest public issue. The recently filed DRHP of NSE is also estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore.

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The valuation sought by Jio will be closely watched by investors, particularly in comparison with Bharti Airtel, currently India’s most valuable telecom company with a market capitalisation of about Rs 11.7 lakh crore. As disclosed in the DRHP, Jio Platforms reported an earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 33.59 on a diluted basis for the financial year ended March 2026, compared with Rs 44.37 for Bharti Airtel and Rs 3.21 for Vodafone Idea.

Based on Bharti Airtel’s closing share price of Rs 1,875.50 on June 17, the company trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 42.27 times. Applying the same valuation multiple to Jio Platforms would imply a fair value of around Rs 1,420 per share. At that price, Jio Platforms would command a market capitalisation of about Rs 12.69 lakh crore, placing it marginally ahead of Airtel and among India’s most valuable listed companies.

Institutional Commitment

The IPO has been structured entirely as a fresh issue, with no offer for sale by existing shareholders. That means investors including Meta, Google, Silver Lake, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which together invested over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Jio Platforms in 2020, will not dilute their holdings through the offering.

The company said the net proceeds will be used primarily for repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes. The proposed use of funds is noteworthy because Jio’s leverage has already moderated significantly over the past two years. Analysts said the debt repayment plan could reflect Reliance’s intent to further strengthen the balance sheet and create capacity for the next phase of investments in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, enterprise services and digital platforms.

The proposed listing will be the first IPO from the Reliance group since Reliance Petroleum’s public issue in 2006, which was subsequently merged with Reliance Industries, and the first consumer-facing business from the group to be listed separately. Reliance Industries will continue to remain the promoter after the offering.

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Evolution From Telecom Disruption

The filing comes at a time when Jio is attempting to reposition itself from a telecom operator to a broader digital and technology platform spanning connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital applications and enterprise services. The company had 524.4 million customers, including 268.5 million 5G subscribers, as of March 31, 2026, and carried nearly 60% of India’s wireless data traffic during FY26. In the draft prospectus, Jio highlights its proprietary 5G technology stack, cloud capabilities, AI initiatives and digital services portfolio while drawing parallels with global technology platforms rather than conventional telecom operators. Shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.39% to Rs 1,309.35 on the BSE.