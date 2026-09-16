Jindal Supreme (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 16, 2026 and will close on Sep 18, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹88.00-93.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSW Steel
|-7.23
|-3.14
|-5.27
|4.83
|11.85
|14.62
|12.1
|Tata Steel
|-2.72
|-1.37
|-7.18
|-5.08
|8.17
|12.5
|4.65
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|-12.09
|-0.57
|-6.02
|12.59
|30.8
|22.66
|7.55
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-1.39
|6.48
|6.79
|34.71
|14.46
|33.87
|20.52
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|-10.48
|-18.94
|50.43
|50.43
|50.43
|14.58
|8.51
|NMDC Steel
|-9.93
|-5.8
|-12.26
|9.4
|-10.49
|-8.41
|5.48
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|-5.34
|-13.74
|12.36
|81.45
|25.77
|31.99
|98.33
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|-2.07
|8.7
|24.72
|52.94
|25.96
|15.74
|31.03
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|-3.54
|-7.8
|-5.93
|46.78
|25.94
|18.51
|32.17
|Bansal Wire Industries
|-3.59
|-5.98
|-0.05
|23.81
|-14.05
|-4.65
|-2.82
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|-4.97
|39.45
|78.23
|107.84
|101.61
|33.57
|17.75
|Prakash Industries
|-4.89
|-2.07
|-15.44
|-6.69
|-27.6
|-0.49
|11.59
|Steel Exchange India
|0.88
|7.42
|-0.44
|43.54
|8.54
|4.07
|7.92
|Beekay Steel Industries
|4.25
|-0.11
|7.42
|2.56
|2.56
|0.85
|0.51
|Manaksia Steels
|4.4
|35.37
|69.34
|103.49
|82.21
|32.69
|25.35
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|2.77
|1.41
|4.01
|10.6
|-18.72
|-20.82
|-13.07
|Incredible Industries
|2.83
|2.14
|-3.29
|1.39
|-28.04
|5.43
|4.15
|Owais Metal and Mineral Processing
|-6.65
|-13.97
|-20.28
|-30.2
|-84.75
|-34.11
|-22.14
|Bonlon Industries
|-3.91
|-6.07
|-9.97
|-3.6
|-17.34
|-6.15
|-3.74
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109HR1974PLC007126 and registration number is 007126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 675.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global