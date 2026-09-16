Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109HR1974PLC007126 and registration number is 007126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 675.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.