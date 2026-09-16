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Jindal Supreme (India) Share Price

Sector
Iron and Steel

Jindal Supreme (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 16, 2026 and will close on Sep 18, 2026. The price band has been set at 88.00-93.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Jindal Supreme (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Supreme (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Steel		-7.23-3.14-5.274.8311.8514.6212.1
Tata Steel		-2.72-1.37-7.18-5.088.1712.54.65
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		-12.09-0.57-6.0212.5930.822.667.55
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-1.396.486.7934.7114.4633.8720.52
Vedanta Iron and Steel		-10.48-18.9450.4350.4350.4314.588.51
NMDC Steel		-9.93-5.8-12.269.4-10.49-8.415.48
Lloyds Engineering Works		-5.34-13.7412.3681.4525.7731.9998.33
Technocraft Industries (India)		-2.078.724.7252.9425.9615.7431.03
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		-3.54-7.8-5.9346.7825.9418.5132.17
Bansal Wire Industries		-3.59-5.98-0.0523.81-14.05-4.65-2.82
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		-4.9739.4578.23107.84101.6133.5717.75
Prakash Industries		-4.89-2.07-15.44-6.69-27.6-0.4911.59
Steel Exchange India		0.887.42-0.4443.548.544.077.92
Beekay Steel Industries		4.25-0.117.422.562.560.850.51
Manaksia Steels		4.435.3769.34103.4982.2132.6925.35
Vraj Iron & Steel		2.771.414.0110.6-18.72-20.82-13.07
Incredible Industries		2.832.14-3.291.39-28.045.434.15
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing		-6.65-13.97-20.28-30.2-84.75-34.11-22.14
Bonlon Industries		-3.91-6.07-9.97-3.6-17.34-6.15-3.74

Source: Dion Global

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About Jindal Supreme (India)

Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109HR1974PLC007126 and registration number is 007126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 675.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madan Gopal Babbar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonam Jindal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Tayal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chiranji Lal Aggarwal
    Independent Director

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