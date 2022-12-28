Jindal Steel, Kirloskar Ferrous among 56 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 31 BSE stocks fall to 52-week lows

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex are volatile in trade today as the indices shift between gains and losses intraday. Nifty trades 0.05% lower at 18,122, while Sensex is at 61,002, up by 0.1%. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top gainers are pharma stocks. Titan, Maruti, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid are the top winners, with Titan up 3.13%. The biggest laggards are Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, Divis Lab, Hindalco, JSW Steel, with Apollo Hospitals down 1.03%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 56 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Abirami Financial Services, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Aries Argo, Arvind SmartSpaces, Centum Electronics, Capri Global Capital, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Jindal Steel & Power, Karnavati Finance, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, RO Jewels, Sandesh, SG Finserv, Vinny Overseas, Rajnish Wellness and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 29 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. AAVAS Financiers, Dhruv Wellness, Capital Trust, CE Info Systems, Scoobee Day Garments (India), STL Global, Pace E-Commerce Ventures, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, TCI Industries, Sirca Paints India, Shree Hari Chemicals Export, and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 18 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Aries Agro, Arvind SmartSpaces, Centum Electronics, Capri Global Capital, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Hariom Pipe Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are among others. Alternatively, 12 stocks including C.E. Info Systems, Matrimony.Com, Narmada Agrobase are the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Rane Engine Valve, Rane (Madras), Nitiraj Engineers, India Pesticides, HEC Infra Projects and Rossari Biotech are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Tata Steel, Titan, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tata Motors and Reliance are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index