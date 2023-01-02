Jindal Steel, Canara Bank among 93 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 30 BSE stocks touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex are up in trade today as the indices gain during the first trading session of the year, despite negative global cues. Nifty gained 65 points to trade at 18,170 while Sensex rose 0.36% to trade at 61,060. Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Tata Motors and SBI are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, Tata Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors are the top winners, with Tata Steel up 4.84%. The biggest laggards are Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Divis Lab, with Bajaj Auto down 1.87%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 93 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Vinny Overseas, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Canara Bank, Apar Industries, Advait Infratech, Brand Concepts, Clara Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Decillion Finance, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Equitas Holdings, GIC Housing Finance, G M Polyplast, Hindware Home Innovation, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Mahindra CIE Automotive, Landmark Cars, Magellanic Cloud, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, PNB Housing Finance, Rhi Magnesita India, Veritas (India) and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 30 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Aurobindo Pharma, Abans Holdings, Elin Electronics, IPCA Laboratories, Jindal Poly Films, C.E. Info Systems, Reliance Capital, Shri Dinesh Mills, Synergy Green Industries and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 47 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Apar Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, AVRO India, Brand Concepts, Canara Bank, Equitas Holdings, GIC Housing Finance, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Jindal Stainless, Landmark Cars, Mahindra CIE Automotive, TIL, Usha Martin, Vinny Overseas and Wonder Fibromats are among others.

Alternatively, 22 stocks including Abans Holdings, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Aurobindo Pharma, Elin Electronics, IPCA Laboratories, Jindal Poly Films, Kfin Technologies, C.E. Info Systems, Nahar Capital and Financial Services are the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Kalyani Investment Company, IFB Industries, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Omax Autos are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.