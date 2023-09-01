Follow Us

JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Largecap | NSE
₹701.10 Closed
2.4316.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹686.50₹713.70
₹701.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹386.10₹700.00
₹701.10
Open Price
₹687.75
Prev. Close
₹684.50
Volume
38,21,043

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1714.3
  • R2727.6
  • R3741.5
  • Pivot
    700.4
  • S1687.1
  • S2673.2
  • S3659.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5439.43670.69
  • 10436.87664.34
  • 20431658.7
  • 50425.96636.61
  • 100390.13609.58
  • 200424.62572.57

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan2,12,50,0003.541,421.09
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,49,82,9332.21,001.98
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan52,00,0002.37347.75
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan50,23,8041.07335.97
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund35,00,0001.85234.06
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund30,00,0003.07200.63
SBI Large & Midcap Fund28,49,4121.37190.55
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund27,67,9602.21185.11
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan27,67,9602.21185.11
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan27,66,2500.78184.99
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Jindal Steel & Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015'.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:48 AM

About Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105HR1979PLC009913 and registration number is 009913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49431.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Savitri Jindal
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Naveen Jindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bimlendra Jha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D K Saraogi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramaswamy Ramkumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunjay Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Wazir Pasrich
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kanika Agnihotri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹69,825.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is 22.0 and PB ratio of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹701.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹700.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹386.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

