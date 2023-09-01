Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,12,50,000
|3.54
|1,421.09
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,49,82,933
|2.2
|1,001.98
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|52,00,000
|2.37
|347.75
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|50,23,804
|1.07
|335.97
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|35,00,000
|1.85
|234.06
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|30,00,000
|3.07
|200.63
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|28,49,412
|1.37
|190.55
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|27,67,960
|2.21
|185.11
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|27,67,960
|2.21
|185.11
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|27,66,250
|0.78
|184.99
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105HR1979PLC009913 and registration number is 009913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49431.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹69,825.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is 22.0 and PB ratio of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹701.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹700.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹386.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.