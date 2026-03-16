The share price of Jindal Stainless is to remain in focus today, March 16 after the company flagged operational challenges arising from the ongoing tension in West Asia.

In an exchange filing on March 13, the stainless steel maker said the situation has begun to affect its production processes and supply chain, mainly because of fuel shortages and disruptions in global shipping routes.

The company explained that its manufacturing operations depend heavily on industrial gases such as propane, LPG and natural gas. Any disruption in their availability can directly affect production levels at its plants.

Let’s take a look at the key details every investors need to know –

Fuel shortages affecting plant operations

In its communication to the stock exchanges, the company said that several processes across its facilities have been impacted because of constraints in fuel availability.

“Due to the heavy dependence of stainless steel manufacturing on industrial gases such as propane/LPG and natural gas, several processes across our plants have been adversely impacted,” the company said.

It also explained that the stainless steel industry operates differently from conventional steel manufacturing.

“Unlike the conventional steel industry, which largely utilises blast furnace and coke oven gases as energy sources, the stainless steel industry follows the scrap-based production route where such gases are not generated internally,” the filing noted.

Because of this dependence on external fuel supplies, the company said its plants are currently running at a rationalised capacity.

Shipping disruptions adding pressure

Apart from fuel availability, the company highlighted challenges emerging from disruptions in global logistics.

“Disruptions in global shipping routes are resulting in vessel diversions, longer transit times, and cargo delays, which are also placing additional pressure on supply chains and margins,” the company stated in the filing.

The situation has forced several shipments to take longer routes, increasing transportation time and adding uncertainty to supply chains. Such disruptions can also raise costs and delay the movement of raw materials and finished products.

Government support awaited

The company said it is aware that the government is working to manage the situation and prioritise fuel supplies to key industries.

“We appreciate that the Government is fully seized of the matter and is actively prioritising fuel allocation for critical sectors,” the company said.

However, it added that clearer guidelines on fuel allocation would be important for planning operations.

“Clarity on the allocation percentage for industrial propane/LPG and natural gas, along with assurance of regular supplies, will be important for the stainless steel industry to plan and optimise operations,” the company said.

The company also warned that if the situation continues for a prolonged period, the impact could spread across the broader industry.

“In the absence of such clarity, we foresee a cascading effect across the industry, the severity of which will depend on how quickly these issues are resolved,” the filing added.

Recent quarterly performance

For the third quarter (Q3FY26), the company posted a net profit of Rs 828.8 crore, a 26.6% increase in the same quarter last year. Revenue during the quarter rose 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 10,517.6 crore, supported by higher sales.

Operating performance also improved during the period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to Rs 1,408 crore, while operating margins expanded to 13.4%, compared with 12.2% a year earlier.

Dividend announcement

The company’s board approved an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share, which represents 50% of the face value of Rs 2 per share for the FY25-26.

The company had fixed January 29, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, and the dividend payment was scheduled to be completed on or before February 19, 2026.

Jindal Stainless stock performance

Over the past five trading sessions, the share price has declined about 3%, while on a one-month basis it has slipped around 6%.

Over a six-month period, the stock is down nearly 5%, and so far in 2026 it has delivered a negative return of around 17%.

The company’s 52-week high stands at Rs 884, while the 52-week low is Rs 496.60.