Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.60
|-14.88
|-22.96
|-24.37
|-55.52
|125.06
|28.24
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059252 and registration number is 059252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is ₹8.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is -42.71 and PB ratio of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is ₹28.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Leasefin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is ₹84.90 and 52-week low of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is ₹20.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.