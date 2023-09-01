Follow Us

JINDAL LEASEFIN LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.02 Closed
-0.07-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Jindal Leasefin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.02₹28.25
₹28.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.07₹84.90
₹28.02
Open Price
₹28.05
Prev. Close
₹28.04
Volume
176

Jindal Leasefin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.17
  • R228.33
  • R328.4
  • Pivot
    28.1
  • S127.94
  • S227.87
  • S327.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.3629.46
  • 1045.8230.46
  • 2045.0231.63
  • 5053.0833.03
  • 10038.3833.96
  • 20028.2334.39

Jindal Leasefin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.60-14.88-22.96-24.37-55.52125.0628.24
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Jindal Leasefin Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Leasefin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Jindal Leasefin Ltd.

Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059252 and registration number is 059252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surender Kumar Jindal
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishant Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kharkia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kiran Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chavi Rungta
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Jindal Leasefin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Leasefin Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is ₹8.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Leasefin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is -42.71 and PB ratio of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Leasefin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is ₹28.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Leasefin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Leasefin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is ₹84.90 and 52-week low of Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is ₹20.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

