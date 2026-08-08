What is the share price of Jindal Leasefin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Leasefin is ₹124.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Leasefin? The Jindal Leasefin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Leasefin? The market cap of Jindal Leasefin is ₹37.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Leasefin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Leasefin are ₹124.00 and ₹123.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Leasefin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Leasefin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Leasefin is ₹169.10 and 52-week low of Jindal Leasefin is ₹31.55 as on .

How has the Jindal Leasefin performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Leasefin has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, 61.48% over 3 months, 249.2% over 1 year, 53.18% across 3 years, and 57.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Leasefin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Leasefin are 40.60 and 6.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global