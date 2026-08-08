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Jindal Leasefin Share Price

NSE
BSE

JINDAL LEASEFIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Jindal Leasefin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹124.00 Closed
-1.63₹ -2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jindal Leasefin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.55₹124.00
₹124.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.55₹169.10
₹124.00
Open Price
₹123.55
Prev. Close
₹126.05
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Leasefin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Leasefin		-9.19-5.5261.48221.49249.2053.1857.98
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Leasefin has gained 249.20% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Leasefin has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Jindal Leasefin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Leasefin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.36133.9
10146.21138.89
20150.63138.4
50108.33117.18
10078.7293.85
20061.9874.02

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Leasefin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Leasefin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jindal Leasefin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTJindal Leasefin - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended O
Jul 15, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTJindal Leasefin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTJindal Leasefin - Draft Letter of Offer
Apr 27, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTJindal Leasefin - Detailed Public Statement
Apr 20, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTJindal Leasefin - Public Announcement - Open Offer

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Leasefin

Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059252 and registration number is 059252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surender Kumar Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishant Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chavi Rungta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kharkia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prateek Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Leasefin Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Leasefin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Leasefin is ₹124.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Leasefin?

The Jindal Leasefin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Leasefin?

The market cap of Jindal Leasefin is ₹37.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Leasefin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Leasefin are ₹124.00 and ₹123.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Leasefin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Leasefin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Leasefin is ₹169.10 and 52-week low of Jindal Leasefin is ₹31.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Leasefin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Leasefin has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, 61.48% over 3 months, 249.2% over 1 year, 53.18% across 3 years, and 57.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Leasefin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Leasefin are 40.60 and 6.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Leasefin News

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