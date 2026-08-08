Here's the live share price of Jindal Leasefin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Leasefin
|-9.19
|-5.52
|61.48
|221.49
|249.20
|53.18
|57.98
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Leasefin has gained 249.20% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Leasefin has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.36
|133.9
|10
|146.21
|138.89
|20
|150.63
|138.4
|50
|108.33
|117.18
|100
|78.72
|93.85
|200
|61.98
|74.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Leasefin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Jindal Leasefin - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended O
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Jindal Leasefin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Jindal Leasefin - Draft Letter of Offer
|Apr 27, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Jindal Leasefin - Detailed Public Statement
|Apr 20, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Jindal Leasefin - Public Announcement - Open Offer
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Leasefin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059252 and registration number is 059252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Leasefin is ₹124.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Leasefin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Leasefin is ₹37.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Leasefin are ₹124.00 and ₹123.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Leasefin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Leasefin is ₹169.10 and 52-week low of Jindal Leasefin is ₹31.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Leasefin has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, 61.48% over 3 months, 249.2% over 1 year, 53.18% across 3 years, and 57.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Leasefin are 40.60 and 6.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global