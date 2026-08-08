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Jindal Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

JINDAL HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Jindal Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.55 Closed
-2.32₹ -1.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jindal Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹63.20
₹61.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.00₹93.00
₹61.55
Open Price
₹63.20
Prev. Close
₹63.01
Volume
7,913

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Hotels		-2.31.1-6.74-6.42-25.8414.5115
Indian Hotels Company		-0.161.959.465.860.3423.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-3.723.83-9.21-26.73-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.6413.072.47-11.47-22.34-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-4.71-8.63-10.67-13.8113.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.818.289.82-0.14-0.1822.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.489.7914.124.0327.359.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.067.9122.7817.3319.46.033.58
Devyani International		17.9319.7613.892.2-13.42-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-2.25-10.8-22.85-18.84-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9316.8216.4912.47-13.52-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-4.84-7.85-14.48-22.575.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1521.8521.554.39-29.54-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9431.3639.8345.9919.13-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.926.46-17.96-6.33-34.645.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.441.7625.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-3.4119.7329.3526.2323.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-0.95-4.01-25.18-34.56-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.150.44-8.17-21.43-31.02-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.892.929.811.53-21.756.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Hotels has declined 25.84% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Jindal Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.1363.65
1064.1463.73
2063.5363.69
5063.4363.66
10063.2964.77
20068.8668.93

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jindal Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTJindal Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTJindal Hotels - Results - Financial Results For June, 2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTJindal Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Reg. 30 & 33 Of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 He
Jul 17, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTJindal Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Of
Jul 08, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTJindal Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Hotels

Jindal Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18119GJ1984PLC006922 and registration number is 006922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satvik Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chanda Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Palak Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Goradia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Chavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jindal Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Hotels is ₹61.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Hotels?

The Jindal Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Hotels?

The market cap of Jindal Hotels is ₹43.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Hotels are ₹63.20 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Hotels is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Hotels is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Hotels has shown returns of -2.32% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -6.7% over 3 months, -27.59% over 1 year, 14.51% across 3 years, and 15.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels are 14.41 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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