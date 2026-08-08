What is the share price of Jindal Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Hotels is ₹61.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Hotels? The Jindal Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Hotels? The market cap of Jindal Hotels is ₹43.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Hotels are ₹63.20 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Hotels is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Hotels is ₹54.00 as on .

How has the Jindal Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Hotels has shown returns of -2.32% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -6.7% over 3 months, -27.59% over 1 year, 14.51% across 3 years, and 15.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels are 14.41 and 1.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global