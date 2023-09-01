Follow Us

JINDAL HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.50 Closed
4.541.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.80₹43.70
₹43.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.60₹53.40
₹43.50
Open Price
₹42.00
Prev. Close
₹41.61
Volume
7,917

Pivot Level

  • R144.2
  • R244.9
  • R346.1
  • Pivot
    43
  • S142.3
  • S241.1
  • S340.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.9341.64
  • 1045.9641.54
  • 2045.2841.45
  • 5045.0841.37
  • 10040.6941.35
  • 20041.141.3

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.636.157.415.303.5782.77-22.04
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

Jindal Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18119GJ1984PLC006922 and registration number is 006922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Mr. Ambalal Patel
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Piyush D Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shagun Mehra
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chanda Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satvik Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukund Bakshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatil Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Palak Sapan Gandhi
    Director

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹30.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is 16.48 and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is 1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹43.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹53.40 and 52-week low of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹33.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

