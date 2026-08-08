Here's the live share price of Jindal Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Hotels
|-2.3
|1.1
|-6.74
|-6.42
|-25.84
|14.51
|15
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|1.95
|9.46
|5.86
|0.34
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-3.72
|3.83
|-9.21
|-26.73
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|13.07
|2.47
|-11.47
|-22.34
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-4.71
|-8.63
|-10.67
|-13.81
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|8.28
|9.82
|-0.14
|-0.18
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|9.79
|14.1
|24.03
|27.35
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|7.91
|22.78
|17.33
|19.4
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|19.76
|13.89
|2.2
|-13.42
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-2.25
|-10.8
|-22.85
|-18.84
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|16.82
|16.49
|12.47
|-13.52
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-4.84
|-7.85
|-14.48
|-22.57
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|21.85
|21.55
|4.39
|-29.54
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|31.36
|39.83
|45.99
|19.13
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|6.46
|-17.96
|-6.33
|-34.64
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|1.76
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-3.41
|19.73
|29.35
|26.23
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-0.95
|-4.01
|-25.18
|-34.56
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|0.44
|-8.17
|-21.43
|-31.02
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|2.92
|9.81
|1.53
|-21.75
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Hotels has declined 25.84% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.13
|63.65
|10
|64.14
|63.73
|20
|63.53
|63.69
|50
|63.43
|63.66
|100
|63.29
|64.77
|200
|68.86
|68.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Jindal Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Jindal Hotels - Results - Financial Results For June, 2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Jindal Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Reg. 30 & 33 Of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 He
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Jindal Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Of
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Jindal Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18119GJ1984PLC006922 and registration number is 006922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Hotels is ₹61.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Hotels is ₹43.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Hotels are ₹63.20 and ₹61.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Hotels is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Hotels is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Hotels has shown returns of -2.32% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -6.7% over 3 months, -27.59% over 1 year, 14.51% across 3 years, and 15.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels are 14.41 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global