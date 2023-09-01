What is the Market Cap of Jindal Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹30.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is 16.48 and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is 1.61 as on .

What is the share price of Jindal Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹43.50 as on .