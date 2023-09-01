Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.63
|6.15
|7.41
|5.30
|3.57
|82.77
|-22.04
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jindal Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18119GJ1984PLC006922 and registration number is 006922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹30.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is 16.48 and PB ratio of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is 1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹43.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹53.40 and 52-week low of Jindal Hotels Ltd. is ₹33.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.