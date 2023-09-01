Follow Us

JINDAL CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.00 Closed
-2.35-0.53
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jindal Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.50₹22.59
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.00₹34.20
₹22.00
Open Price
₹22.17
Prev. Close
₹22.53
Volume
4,495

Jindal Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.56
  • R223.12
  • R323.65
  • Pivot
    22.03
  • S121.47
  • S220.94
  • S320.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.222.17
  • 1026.1822.17
  • 2026.7822.33
  • 5025.7922.56
  • 10025.4422.83
  • 20027.423.36

Jindal Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.29-7.76-2.27-7.954.76468.48194.91
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Jindal Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jindal Capital Ltd.

Jindal Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1994PLC059720 and registration number is 059720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Capital Ltd. is ₹15.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Capital Ltd. is 170.54 and PB ratio of Jindal Capital Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Capital Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Capital Ltd. is ₹34.20 and 52-week low of Jindal Capital Ltd. is ₹18.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

