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Jindal Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

JINDAL CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Jindal Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.20 Closed
2.30₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jindal Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.00₹31.70
₹31.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.18₹49.00
₹31.20
Open Price
₹30.60
Prev. Close
₹30.50
Volume
2,721

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Capital		3.38-2.53-10.93-11.79-20.9910.328.92
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Capital has declined 20.99% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Jindal Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.5330.79
1030.9730.92
2031.5631.27
5032.2232.04
10032.8732.88
20034.4434.5

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jindal Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTJindal Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quater Ended
Jul 13, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTJindal Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTJindal Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 28, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTJindal Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
May 27, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTJindal Capital - Results-Financial Results For Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Capital

Jindal Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1994PLC059720 and registration number is 059720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sadhu Ram Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Baij Nath Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sham Lal Singal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Kumar Changoiwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Udit Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Divya Aggarwal
    Executive Director & CFO

FAQs on Jindal Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Capital is ₹31.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Capital?

The Jindal Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Capital?

The market cap of Jindal Capital is ₹22.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Capital are ₹31.70 and ₹30.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Capital is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Capital is ₹26.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Capital has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, -2.53% for the past month, -10.93% over 3 months, -20.99% over 1 year, 10.32% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Capital are 19.91 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Capital News

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