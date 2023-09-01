Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.29
|-7.76
|-2.27
|-7.95
|4.76
|468.48
|194.91
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jindal Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1994PLC059720 and registration number is 059720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Capital Ltd. is ₹15.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Capital Ltd. is 170.54 and PB ratio of Jindal Capital Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Capital Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Capital Ltd. is ₹34.20 and 52-week low of Jindal Capital Ltd. is ₹18.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.