What is the share price of Jindal Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Capital is ₹31.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Capital? The Jindal Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Capital? The market cap of Jindal Capital is ₹22.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Capital are ₹31.70 and ₹30.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Capital is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Capital is ₹26.18 as on .

How has the Jindal Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Capital has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, -2.53% for the past month, -10.93% over 3 months, -20.99% over 1 year, 10.32% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Capital are 19.91 and 1.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global