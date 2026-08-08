Here's the live share price of Jindal Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Capital
|3.38
|-2.53
|-10.93
|-11.79
|-20.99
|10.32
|8.92
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Capital has declined 20.99% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.53
|30.79
|10
|30.97
|30.92
|20
|31.56
|31.27
|50
|32.22
|32.04
|100
|32.87
|32.88
|200
|34.44
|34.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Jindal Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quater Ended
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Jindal Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Jindal Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 28, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Jindal Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|May 27, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Jindal Capital - Results-Financial Results For Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1994PLC059720 and registration number is 059720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Capital is ₹31.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Capital is ₹22.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Capital are ₹31.70 and ₹30.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Capital is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Capital is ₹26.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Capital has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, -2.53% for the past month, -10.93% over 3 months, -20.99% over 1 year, 10.32% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Capital are 19.91 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global