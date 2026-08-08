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Jigar Cables Share Price

NSE
BSE

JIGAR CABLES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Jigar Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.71 Closed
-6.33₹ -4.24
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jigar Cables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.60₹69.99
₹62.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹76.90
₹62.71
Open Price
₹60.60
Prev. Close
₹66.95
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Jigar Cables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jigar Cables		-6.33-3.528.124.73-17.7121.4614.76
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jigar Cables has declined 17.71% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Jigar Cables has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Jigar Cables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jigar Cables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.7265.57
1066.0665.53
2064.5465.03
5065.9665.07
10066.2265.34
20065.6761.91

Source: Dion Global

Jigar Cables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jigar Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jigar Cables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTJigar Cables - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 24, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTJigar Cables - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Update On Commencement Of Commercial Production At New Manufac
May 22, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTJigar Cables - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Expansion/Diversification Of Business Activities By Wholly Owned Subsidiary
May 22, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTJigar Cables - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
May 22, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTJigar Cables - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Re-Appointment Of Tax Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.

Source: Dion Global

About Jigar Cables

Jigar Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28999GJ2017PLC095651 and registration number is 095651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sangitaben N Vaghasiya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parshottambhai Laljibhai Vaghasiya
    Director
  • Mr. Ramnik P Vaghasiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shardaben N Bhalala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kantilal G Lakhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh B Khatara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jigar Cables Share Price

What is the share price of Jigar Cables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jigar Cables is ₹62.71 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jigar Cables?

The Jigar Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jigar Cables?

The market cap of Jigar Cables is ₹44.10 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jigar Cables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jigar Cables are ₹69.99 and ₹60.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jigar Cables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jigar Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jigar Cables is ₹76.90 and 52-week low of Jigar Cables is ₹50.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Jigar Cables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jigar Cables has shown returns of -6.33% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, 8.12% over 3 months, -17.71% over 1 year, 21.46% across 3 years, and 14.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jigar Cables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jigar Cables are 24.51 and 1.56 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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