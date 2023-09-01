Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|28.57
|6.13
|79.28
|73.08
|89.08
|18.42
|4.09
|12.39
|49.37
|66.68
|109.62
|489.61
|694.44
|10.57
|10.63
|13.41
|31.09
|15.90
|47.15
|47.15
|2.08
|17.64
|29.84
|58.84
|85.58
|550.09
|530.45
|13.15
|5.51
|31.32
|41.93
|128.50
|239.81
|121.95
|1.08
|-3.06
|97.73
|182.45
|191.00
|1,809.53
|1,106.92
|0.32
|-1.33
|41.24
|53.35
|65.65
|1,554.90
|1,554.90
|-0.22
|-7.43
|0.80
|35.70
|0.90
|159.65
|154.99
|22.41
|27.83
|21.35
|-23.02
|-28.67
|136.44
|89.09
|0.86
|1.69
|0.64
|38.77
|46.10
|120.02
|27.99
|-3.29
|-6.19
|52.89
|62.80
|83.29
|230.89
|395.61
|2.23
|16.82
|33.95
|28.18
|183.97
|264.96
|301.46
|10.80
|14.02
|11.08
|-7.31
|-25.17
|-17.12
|-87.08
|0
|-4.72
|9.45
|40.13
|170.60
|238.46
|93.83
|1.67
|-1.61
|-6.15
|35.56
|-1.61
|154.17
|154.17
|0
|0
|4.96
|10.18
|70.88
|195.15
|161.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|24 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Jigar Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28999GJ2017PLC095651 and registration number is 095651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jigar Cables Ltd. is ₹31.64 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jigar Cables Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jigar Cables Ltd. is 2.06 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jigar Cables Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jigar Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jigar Cables Ltd. is ₹49.49 and 52-week low of Jigar Cables Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Aug 23, 2023.