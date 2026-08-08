What is the share price of Jigar Cables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jigar Cables is ₹62.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Jigar Cables? The Jigar Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jigar Cables? The market cap of Jigar Cables is ₹44.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jigar Cables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jigar Cables are ₹69.99 and ₹60.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jigar Cables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jigar Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jigar Cables is ₹76.90 and 52-week low of Jigar Cables is ₹50.00 as on .

How has the Jigar Cables performed historically in terms of returns? The Jigar Cables has shown returns of -6.33% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, 8.12% over 3 months, -17.71% over 1 year, 21.46% across 3 years, and 14.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jigar Cables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jigar Cables are 24.51 and 1.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global