Jigar Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28999GJ2017PLC095651 and registration number is 095651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.