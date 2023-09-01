Follow Us

JIGAR CABLES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹45.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jigar Cables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹45.00
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹49.49
₹45.00
Open Price
₹45.00
Prev. Close
₹45.00
Volume
0

Jigar Cables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145
  • R245
  • R345
  • Pivot
    45
  • S145
  • S245
  • S345

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.839.95
  • 1026.3538.71
  • 2027.3837.33
  • 5029.5734.07
  • 10026.1131.86
  • 20030.7632.08

Jigar Cables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83

Jigar Cables Ltd. Share Holdings

Jigar Cables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
24 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Oct, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 Aug, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Jigar Cables Ltd.

Jigar Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28999GJ2017PLC095651 and registration number is 095651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sangeetaben N Vaghasiya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parshottambhai Laljibhai Vaghasiya
    Director
  • Mr. Ramnik P Vaghasiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shardaben N Bhalala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kantilal G Lakhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh B Khatara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jigar Cables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jigar Cables Ltd.?

The market cap of Jigar Cables Ltd. is ₹31.64 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jigar Cables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jigar Cables Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jigar Cables Ltd. is 2.06 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Jigar Cables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jigar Cables Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jigar Cables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jigar Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jigar Cables Ltd. is ₹49.49 and 52-week low of Jigar Cables Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Aug 23, 2023.

