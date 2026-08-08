Here's the live share price of Jigar Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jigar Cables
|-6.33
|-3.52
|8.12
|4.73
|-17.71
|21.46
|14.76
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jigar Cables has declined 17.71% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Jigar Cables has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.72
|65.57
|10
|66.06
|65.53
|20
|64.54
|65.03
|50
|65.96
|65.07
|100
|66.22
|65.34
|200
|65.67
|61.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jigar Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Jigar Cables - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 24, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Jigar Cables - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Update On Commencement Of Commercial Production At New Manufac
|May 22, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Jigar Cables - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Expansion/Diversification Of Business Activities By Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|May 22, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Jigar Cables - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
|May 22, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Jigar Cables - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Re-Appointment Of Tax Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
Source: Dion Global
Jigar Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28999GJ2017PLC095651 and registration number is 095651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jigar Cables is ₹62.71 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Jigar Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jigar Cables is ₹44.10 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jigar Cables are ₹69.99 and ₹60.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jigar Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jigar Cables is ₹76.90 and 52-week low of Jigar Cables is ₹50.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Jigar Cables has shown returns of -6.33% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, 8.12% over 3 months, -17.71% over 1 year, 21.46% across 3 years, and 14.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jigar Cables are 24.51 and 1.56 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global