Here's the live share price of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures has declined 9.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.77%.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures’s current P/E of 120.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.