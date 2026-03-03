Facebook Pixel Code
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

JHS SVENDGAARD RETAIL VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.08 Closed
-5.33₹ -1.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.08₹24.25
₹23.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.03₹47.00
₹23.08
Open Price
₹24.25
Prev. Close
₹24.38
Volume
596

Over the last 5 years, the share price of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures has declined 9.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.77%.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures’s current P/E of 120.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures		-10.40-9.49-21.09-40.91-35.67-15.16-9.39
Hindustan Unilever		-1.58-2.00-5.39-12.836.66-2.041.14
Godrej Consumer Products		-4.782.574.88-7.8017.688.2710.94
Dabur India		-2.011.430.34-6.593.31-1.73-0.40
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-0.533.995.78-6.59-8.4813.966.58
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-3.08-6.78-11.88-17.48-17.34-7.48-3.02
Godrej Industries		-8.16-4.33-7.18-19.87-12.8831.7815.75
Gillette India		-3.09-7.88-2.27-19.344.4120.157.79
Emami		-3.37-4.93-11.72-22.26-11.945.750.35
Cupid		-7.96-7.604.10112.55483.92210.39104.55
Honasa Consumer		-3.696.134.64-2.2740.40-4.40-2.67
Jyothy Labs		-3.421.37-15.35-26.52-21.759.5610.53
Bajaj Consumer Care		-5.796.6138.6456.94142.3733.158.92
S H Kelkar & Company		-6.00-8.97-14.05-45.29-11.198.973.91
Ganesh Consumer Products		5.57-10.84-27.86-38.42-38.42-14.93-9.24
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-14.44-26.53-46.42-62.78-81.55-26.6376.77
Kaya		-0.43-10.06-19.93-23.0932.793.68-1.40
Radix Industries (India)		0.58-1.025.2910.178.4747.6641.47
Ravelcare		-2.37-11.36-13.59-13.59-13.59-4.75-2.88
Thrive Future Habitats		-0.31-3.98-9.0812.23372.2028.44-1.20

Over the last one year, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures has declined 35.67% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.68%), Dabur India (3.31%). From a 5 year perspective, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.14%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.94%).

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Financials

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.9324.79
1025.3925.04
2025.3325.19
5025.2726
10028.4728.23
20033.2931.81

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:27 AM ISTJHS Svendgaard Retai - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTJHS Svendgaard Retai - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 14, 2026, 12:12 AM ISTJHS Svendgaard Retai - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31 December, 2025.
Feb 14, 2026, 12:06 AM ISTJHS Svendgaard Retai - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13 February, 2026
Feb 09, 2026, 10:03 PM ISTJHS Svendgaard Retai - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Scheduled On Wednesday 11Th February,2026 To Friday 13Th Feb

About JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100HR2007PLC093324 and registration number is 093324. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Nanda
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ankur Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sital Sangtani
    Independent Director

FAQs on JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures is ₹23.08 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures?

The JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures?

The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures is ₹18.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures are ₹24.25 and ₹23.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures is ₹23.03 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures has shown returns of -5.33% over the past day, -11.16% for the past month, -14.68% over 3 months, -36.77% over 1 year, -15.16% across 3 years, and -9.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures are 120.84 and 1.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures News

