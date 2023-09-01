Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
|-2.27
|-1.79
|-7.14
|1.59
|-3.86
|15.90
|47.45
|-2.23
|-1.28
|-4.44
|10.45
|9.20
|53.05
|5.41
|-0.87
|-2.73
|-0.66
|4.92
|-2.88
|13.45
|18.62
|1.71
|2.17
|2.43
|14.89
|8.20
|52.56
|57.84
|-1.75
|-3.41
|20.30
|30.72
|15.47
|40.63
|64.97
|4.25
|4.07
|18.96
|16.47
|15.76
|62.06
|60.60
|4.43
|15.74
|38.12
|35.43
|8.70
|48.36
|-7.54
|1.17
|-3.25
|24.94
|18.84
|1.29
|4.05
|-18.78
|-0.40
|11.60
|10.95
|27.59
|12.41
|18.25
|-15.24
|8.20
|19.52
|75.48
|91.72
|95.47
|155.80
|71.76
|0.99
|10.22
|11.49
|12.42
|-1.03
|-1.17
|-6.92
|2.27
|17.06
|39.41
|61.91
|56.87
|51.56
|-39.57
|-0.03
|4.26
|12.27
|34.00
|10.42
|68.76
|-63.21
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110HP2004PLC027558 and registration number is 027558. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹157.38 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is -11.44 and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is 0.9 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹24.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹28.05 and 52-week low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹13.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.