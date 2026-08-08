What is the share price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹7.98 as on .

What kind of stock is JHS Svendgaard Laboratories? The JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories? The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹68.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are ₹8.90 and ₹7.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JHS Svendgaard Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹13.83 and 52-week low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹6.15 as on .

How has the JHS Svendgaard Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The JHS Svendgaard Laboratories has shown returns of 4.72% over the past day, 5.7% for the past month, -11.82% over 3 months, -26.11% over 1 year, -30.35% across 3 years, and -20.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are -35.62 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global