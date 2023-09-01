What is the Market Cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹157.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is -11.44 and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is 0.9 as on .

What is the share price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹24.25 as on .