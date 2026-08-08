Here's the live share price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|5.28
|5.70
|-11.82
|-28.30
|-26.11
|-30.35
|-20.58
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories has declined 26.11% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.52
|7.68
|10
|7.45
|7.59
|20
|7.46
|7.57
|50
|7.89
|7.83
|100
|8.22
|8.34
|200
|9.53
|9.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 3.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|JHS Svendgaard Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 20
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|JHS Svendgaard Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|JHS Svendgaard Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|JHS Svendgaard Lab. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|JHS Svendgaard Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110HP2004PLC027558 and registration number is 027558. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹7.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹68.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are ₹8.90 and ₹7.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JHS Svendgaard Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹13.83 and 52-week low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹6.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JHS Svendgaard Laboratories has shown returns of 4.72% over the past day, 5.7% for the past month, -11.82% over 3 months, -26.11% over 1 year, -30.35% across 3 years, and -20.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are -35.62 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global