JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
NSE

JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | NSE
₹24.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.25₹24.25
₹24.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.60₹28.05
₹24.25
Open Price
₹24.25
Prev. Close
₹24.25
Volume
5,944

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.25
  • R224.25
  • R324.25
  • Pivot
    24.25
  • S124.25
  • S224.25
  • S324.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.1925.08
  • 1022.4125.19
  • 2022.6124.57
  • 5023.4122.99
  • 10022.9621.56
  • 20024.321.04

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110HP2004PLC027558 and registration number is 027558. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vanamali Polavaram
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Nanda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukul Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rohina Sanjay Sangtani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajagopal Chakravarthi Venkateish
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapil Minocha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Balbir Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kishorchandra Vora
    Nominee Director

FAQs on JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹157.38 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is -11.44 and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is 0.9 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹24.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹28.05 and 52-week low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is ₹13.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

