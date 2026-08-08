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JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.98 Closed
4.72₹ 0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.50₹8.90
₹7.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.15₹13.83
₹7.98
Open Price
₹8.90
Prev. Close
₹7.62
Volume
29,081

Source: Dion Global

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories		5.285.70-11.82-28.30-26.11-30.35-20.58
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories has declined 26.11% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.527.68
107.457.59
207.467.57
507.897.83
1008.228.34
2009.539.52

Source: Dion Global

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 3.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTJHS Svendgaard Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 20
Jul 31, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTJHS Svendgaard Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTJHS Svendgaard Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 13, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTJHS Svendgaard Lab. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTJHS Svendgaard Lab. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About JHS Svendgaard Laboratories

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110HP2004PLC027558 and registration number is 027558. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajagopal Chakravarthi Venkateish
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Nanda
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Minocha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Upma Chawdhry
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹7.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JHS Svendgaard Laboratories?

The JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories?

The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹68.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are ₹8.90 and ₹7.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JHS Svendgaard Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹13.83 and 52-week low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories is ₹6.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JHS Svendgaard Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The JHS Svendgaard Laboratories has shown returns of 4.72% over the past day, 5.7% for the past month, -11.82% over 3 months, -26.11% over 1 year, -30.35% across 3 years, and -20.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are -35.62 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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