Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹131.95 Closed
1.972.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.85₹131.95
₹131.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.28₹140.70
₹131.95
Open Price
₹131.95
Prev. Close
₹129.40
Volume
25,022

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.65
  • R2135.35
  • R3138.75
  • Pivot
    130.25
  • S1128.55
  • S2125.15
  • S3123.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.86131.32
  • 108.04130.16
  • 207.87123.57
  • 507.92106.65
  • 1006.9687.97
  • 2005.8764.13

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.4029.2473.21250.561,683.116,956.152,637.55
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC020371 and registration number is 020371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh J Jhaveri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhaderesh J Jhaveri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rupal K Jhaveri
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ashesh J Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish C Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is ₹85.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is 89.1 and PB ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is 10.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is ₹131.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is ₹140.70 and 52-week low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is ₹5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

