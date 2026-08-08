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Jhaveri Credits & Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

JHAVERI CREDITS & CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Jhaveri Credits & Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹184.25 Closed
-0.05₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jhaveri Credits & Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.25₹184.30
₹184.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹146.00₹269.65
₹184.25
Open Price
₹184.30
Prev. Close
₹184.35
Volume
332

Source: Dion Global

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jhaveri Credits & Capital		-2.62-6.282.361.04-28.3118.62102.96
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jhaveri Credits & Capital has declined 28.31% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jhaveri Credits & Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5182.85183.47
10184.41184.01
20186.81185.19
50183.2184.99
100185.08185.78
200188.12193.68

Source: Dion Global

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jhaveri Credits & Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.56%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jhaveri Credits & Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTJhaveri Credits - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial
Jul 10, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTJhaveri Credits - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTJhaveri Credits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jun 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTJhaveri Credits - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Share Pursuant To Scheme Of Amalgamation
Jun 11, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTJhaveri Credits - Considered And Approved Friday, June 26, 2026 As The Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About Jhaveri Credits & Capital

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC020371 and registration number is 020371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishnukumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhumit Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bijal Parikh
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Pranav Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pareshkumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shaunak Mandalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jhaveri Credits & Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Jhaveri Credits & Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹184.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jhaveri Credits & Capital?

The Jhaveri Credits & Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital?

The market cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹204.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jhaveri Credits & Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jhaveri Credits & Capital are ₹184.30 and ₹184.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jhaveri Credits & Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹269.65 and 52-week low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹146.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jhaveri Credits & Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jhaveri Credits & Capital has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -6.28% for the past month, 2.36% over 3 months, -28.31% over 1 year, 18.62% across 3 years, and 102.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital are 0.00 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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