What is the share price of Jhaveri Credits & Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹184.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Jhaveri Credits & Capital? The Jhaveri Credits & Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital? The market cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹204.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jhaveri Credits & Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jhaveri Credits & Capital are ₹184.30 and ₹184.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jhaveri Credits & Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹269.65 and 52-week low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹146.00 as on .

How has the Jhaveri Credits & Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Jhaveri Credits & Capital has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -6.28% for the past month, 2.36% over 3 months, -28.31% over 1 year, 18.62% across 3 years, and 102.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital are 0.00 and 1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global