Here's the live share price of Jhaveri Credits & Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jhaveri Credits & Capital
|-2.62
|-6.28
|2.36
|1.04
|-28.31
|18.62
|102.96
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jhaveri Credits & Capital has declined 28.31% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jhaveri Credits & Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|182.85
|183.47
|10
|184.41
|184.01
|20
|186.81
|185.19
|50
|183.2
|184.99
|100
|185.08
|185.78
|200
|188.12
|193.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jhaveri Credits & Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.56%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Jhaveri Credits - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Jhaveri Credits - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Jhaveri Credits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Jhaveri Credits - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Share Pursuant To Scheme Of Amalgamation
|Jun 11, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Jhaveri Credits - Considered And Approved Friday, June 26, 2026 As The Record Date
Source: Dion Global
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC020371 and registration number is 020371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹184.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jhaveri Credits & Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹204.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jhaveri Credits & Capital are ₹184.30 and ₹184.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jhaveri Credits & Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹269.65 and 52-week low of Jhaveri Credits & Capital is ₹146.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jhaveri Credits & Capital has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -6.28% for the past month, 2.36% over 3 months, -28.31% over 1 year, 18.62% across 3 years, and 102.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jhaveri Credits & Capital are 0.00 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global