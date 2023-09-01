Follow Us

JFL LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹52.50 Closed
-1.87-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JFL Life Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.00₹56.00
₹52.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.10₹70.00
₹52.50
Open Price
₹56.00
Prev. Close
₹53.50
Volume
44,000

JFL Life Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155
  • R257.5
  • R359
  • Pivot
    53.5
  • S151
  • S249.5
  • S347

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.4552.2
  • 1044.5751.33
  • 2044.8150.5
  • 5030.3447.95
  • 10015.1745.42
  • 2007.5843.23

JFL Life Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.062.9438.1657.89-21.05-21.05-21.05
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

JFL Life Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

JFL Life Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JFL Life Sciences Ltd.

JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC060417 and registration number is 060417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Smiral Ashwinkumar Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Jasvantlal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Smiral Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonu Lalitkumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on JFL Life Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JFL Life Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹57.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JFL Life Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JFL Life Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JFL Life Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JFL Life Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

