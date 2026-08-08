What is the share price of JFL Life Sciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JFL Life Sciences is ₹13.65 as on .

What kind of stock is JFL Life Sciences? The JFL Life Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of JFL Life Sciences? The market cap of JFL Life Sciences is ₹90.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JFL Life Sciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of JFL Life Sciences are ₹13.70 and ₹13.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JFL Life Sciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JFL Life Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JFL Life Sciences is ₹14.45 and 52-week low of JFL Life Sciences is ₹8.55 as on .

How has the JFL Life Sciences performed historically in terms of returns? The JFL Life Sciences has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, 24.66% for the past month, 43.68% over 3 months, 3.62% over 1 year, -5.91% across 3 years, and -8.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JFL Life Sciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JFL Life Sciences are 14.09 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global