Here's the live share price of JFL Life Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JFL Life Sciences
|5.00
|24.66
|43.68
|24.89
|3.62
|-5.91
|-8.39
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JFL Life Sciences has gained 3.62% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, JFL Life Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.67
|13.3
|10
|11.77
|12.64
|20
|11.14
|11.79
|50
|10.07
|10.78
|100
|9.99
|10.66
|200
|11.16
|11.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JFL Life Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the JFL Life Sciences fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC060417 and registration number is 060417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JFL Life Sciences is ₹13.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JFL Life Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of JFL Life Sciences is ₹90.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JFL Life Sciences are ₹13.70 and ₹13.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JFL Life Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JFL Life Sciences is ₹14.45 and 52-week low of JFL Life Sciences is ₹8.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JFL Life Sciences has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, 24.66% for the past month, 43.68% over 3 months, 3.62% over 1 year, -5.91% across 3 years, and -8.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JFL Life Sciences are 14.09 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global