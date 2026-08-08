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JFL Life Sciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

JFL LIFE SCIENCES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of JFL Life Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.65 Closed
4.20₹ 0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JFL Life Sciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.60₹13.70
₹13.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.55₹14.45
₹13.65
Open Price
₹13.60
Prev. Close
₹13.10
Volume
24,000

Source: Dion Global

JFL Life Sciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JFL Life Sciences		5.0024.6643.6824.893.62-5.91-8.39
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JFL Life Sciences has gained 3.62% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, JFL Life Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

JFL Life Sciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JFL Life Sciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.6713.3
1011.7712.64
2011.1411.79
5010.0710.78
1009.9910.66
20011.1611.67

Source: Dion Global

JFL Life Sciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JFL Life Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JFL Life Sciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the JFL Life Sciences fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About JFL Life Sciences

JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC060417 and registration number is 060417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Smiral Ashwinkumar Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Jasvantlal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Smiral Patel
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonu Lalitkumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Basantbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Khyati Bhavya Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on JFL Life Sciences Share Price

What is the share price of JFL Life Sciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JFL Life Sciences is ₹13.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JFL Life Sciences?

The JFL Life Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of JFL Life Sciences?

The market cap of JFL Life Sciences is ₹90.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JFL Life Sciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JFL Life Sciences are ₹13.70 and ₹13.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JFL Life Sciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JFL Life Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JFL Life Sciences is ₹14.45 and 52-week low of JFL Life Sciences is ₹8.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JFL Life Sciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The JFL Life Sciences has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, 24.66% for the past month, 43.68% over 3 months, 3.62% over 1 year, -5.91% across 3 years, and -8.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JFL Life Sciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JFL Life Sciences are 14.09 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JFL Life Sciences News

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