Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.06
|2.94
|38.16
|57.89
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC060417 and registration number is 060417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹57.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JFL Life Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of JFL Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.