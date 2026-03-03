Facebook Pixel Code
Jeyyam Global Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

JEYYAM GLOBAL FOODS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Jeyyam Global Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.65 Closed
-7.48₹ -2.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Jeyyam Global Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.50₹37.15
₹34.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹74.50
₹34.65
Open Price
₹37.15
Prev. Close
₹37.45
Volume
14,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jeyyam Global Foods has declined 11.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.10%.

Jeyyam Global Foods’s current P/E of 7.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jeyyam Global Foods Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jeyyam Global Foods		-6.35-21.25-50.25-41.12-4.55-18.52-11.56
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84

Over the last one year, Jeyyam Global Foods has declined 4.55% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Jeyyam Global Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

Jeyyam Global Foods Financials

Jeyyam Global Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.9137.08
1036.8337.38
2038.9239.29
5048.2845.95
10057.3750.41
20050.3851.58

Jeyyam Global Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jeyyam Global Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.58%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jeyyam Global Foods Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jeyyam Global Foods fact sheet for more information

About Jeyyam Global Foods

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400TN2008PLC066955 and registration number is 066955. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 762.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nanchar Bhaskara Chakkera
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ramakrishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayraman Madhu Suthan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shanmugam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Simran Nahar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jeyyam Global Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Jeyyam Global Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeyyam Global Foods is ₹34.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jeyyam Global Foods?

The Jeyyam Global Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jeyyam Global Foods?

The market cap of Jeyyam Global Foods is ₹164.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jeyyam Global Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jeyyam Global Foods are ₹37.15 and ₹34.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jeyyam Global Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeyyam Global Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeyyam Global Foods is ₹74.50 and 52-week low of Jeyyam Global Foods is ₹31.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jeyyam Global Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jeyyam Global Foods has shown returns of -7.48% over the past day, -25.48% for the past month, -49.23% over 3 months, -7.1% over 1 year, -18.52% across 3 years, and -11.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jeyyam Global Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jeyyam Global Foods are 7.01 and 0.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Jeyyam Global Foods News

