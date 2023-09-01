Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|17 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15500TN2012PLC087533 and registration number is 087533. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is ₹14.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is ₹27.80 and 52-week low of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.