Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JETMALL SPICES AND MASALA LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.00 Closed
-2.69-0.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.00₹25.00
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹27.80
₹25.00
Open Price
₹25.00
Prev. Close
₹25.69
Volume
12,000

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125
  • R225
  • R325
  • Pivot
    25
  • S125
  • S225
  • S325

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.0325.03
  • 1018.724.9
  • 2018.2724.69
  • 5017.6424
  • 10020.3423.2
  • 20020.9122.26

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.168.9813.648.7047.0628.2128.21
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. Share Holdings

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
17 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd.

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15500TN2012PLC087533 and registration number is 087533. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ratanchand Lodha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Roopal Shreyans Lodha
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ankit Vimalchand Chordia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kushal Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd.?

The market cap of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is ₹14.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is ₹27.80 and 52-week low of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

