Here's the live share price of Jetking Infotrain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jetking Infotrain
|7.58
|10.02
|-12.51
|-23.33
|-66.49
|25.98
|23.97
|MPS
|8.63
|46.79
|78.00
|74.27
|27.19
|25.51
|34.14
|NIIT
|1.09
|-3.29
|30.43
|23.43
|-17.13
|4.37
|-21.30
|Aptech
|4.63
|-5.58
|-12.09
|10.33
|-24.86
|-33.62
|-12.21
|Compucom Software
|-1.19
|1.93
|-10.24
|-8.00
|-36.21
|-15.27
|-1.28
|Icodex Publishing Solutions
|-1.03
|-3.40
|-19.15
|-9.18
|-50.23
|-20.75
|-13.02
|G-Tech Info-Training
|0
|-5.20
|-25.33
|-39.13
|-15.70
|80.19
|64.04
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|98.21
|98.4
|10
|98.06
|98.36
|20
|97.65
|98.75
|50
|102.07
|102.4
|100
|109.7
|112.07
|200
|132
|128.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jetking Infotrain saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Jetking Infotrain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Jetking Infotrain - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Jetking Infotrain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Jetking Infotrain - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Jetking Infotrain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1983PLC127133 and registration number is 127133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jetking Infotrain is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jetking Infotrain is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jetking Infotrain is ₹62.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jetking Infotrain are ₹109.40 and ₹99.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jetking Infotrain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jetking Infotrain is ₹400.25 and 52-week low of Jetking Infotrain is ₹90.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jetking Infotrain has shown returns of 1.07% over the past day, 10.02% for the past month, -12.51% over 3 months, -66.49% over 1 year, 25.98% across 3 years, and 23.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jetking Infotrain are -20.37 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global