JETKING INFOTRAIN LTD.

Sector : IT Training Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹48.50 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jetking Infotrain Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.12₹49.50
₹48.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.55₹54.90
₹48.50
Open Price
₹49.50
Prev. Close
₹48.50
Volume
1,382

Jetking Infotrain Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.29
  • R250.09
  • R350.67
  • Pivot
    48.71
  • S147.91
  • S247.33
  • S346.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.4148.99
  • 1045.2249.22
  • 2045.9649.32
  • 5045.1248
  • 10043.2745.96
  • 20046.3244.3

Jetking Infotrain Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.08-6.397.7525.0013.4553.00-11.98
-0.13-8.27-22.3930.5564.85256.5494.02
3.75-4.27-79.52-75.29-76.59-30.44-13.26
11.2213.1012.4334.12-10.76174.7087.81
12.9012.9012.9012.9012.9012.9012.90
0-8.96-14.08-10.29-11.5976.81-39.30

Jetking Infotrain Ltd. Share Holdings

Jetking Infotrain Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jetking Infotrain Ltd.

Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1983PLC127133 and registration number is 127133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh G Bharwani
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Nand G Bharwani
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Harsh Bharwani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Siddarth Bharwani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mehul K Kuwadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surjit Banga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Mandavgane
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jetking Infotrain Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jetking Infotrain Ltd.?

The market cap of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is ₹28.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jetking Infotrain Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is -48.12 and PB ratio of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jetking Infotrain Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is ₹48.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jetking Infotrain Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jetking Infotrain Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is ₹35.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

