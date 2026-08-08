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Jetking Infotrain Share Price

NSE
BSE

JETKING INFOTRAIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Jetking Infotrain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.00 Closed
1.07₹ 1.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jetking Infotrain Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.40₹109.40
₹106.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.55₹400.25
₹106.00
Open Price
₹107.00
Prev. Close
₹104.88
Volume
3,508

Source: Dion Global

Jetking Infotrain Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jetking Infotrain		7.5810.02-12.51-23.33-66.4925.9823.97
MPS		8.6346.7978.0074.2727.1925.5134.14
NIIT		1.09-3.2930.4323.43-17.134.37-21.30
Aptech		4.63-5.58-12.0910.33-24.86-33.62-12.21
Compucom Software		-1.191.93-10.24-8.00-36.21-15.27-1.28
Icodex Publishing Solutions		-1.03-3.40-19.15-9.18-50.23-20.75-13.02
G-Tech Info-Training		0-5.20-25.33-39.13-15.7080.1964.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jetking Infotrain has declined 66.49% compared to peers like MPS (27.19%), NIIT (-17.13%), Aptech (-24.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Jetking Infotrain has outperformed peers relative to MPS (34.14%) and NIIT (-21.30%).

Jetking Infotrain Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jetking Infotrain Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
598.2198.4
1098.0698.36
2097.6598.75
50102.07102.4
100109.7112.07
200132128.74

Source: Dion Global

Jetking Infotrain Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jetking Infotrain saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jetking Infotrain Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTJetking Infotrain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 07, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTJetking Infotrain - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTJetking Infotrain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTJetking Infotrain - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTJetking Infotrain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Jetking Infotrain

Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1983PLC127133 and registration number is 127133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Bharwani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Nand G Bharwani
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Harsh Bharwani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Siddarth Bharwani
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pranav Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramkumar Warrier
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Guruprasad Shenai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Motwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jetking Infotrain Share Price

What is the share price of Jetking Infotrain?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jetking Infotrain is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jetking Infotrain?

The Jetking Infotrain is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jetking Infotrain?

The market cap of Jetking Infotrain is ₹62.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jetking Infotrain?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jetking Infotrain are ₹109.40 and ₹99.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jetking Infotrain?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jetking Infotrain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jetking Infotrain is ₹400.25 and 52-week low of Jetking Infotrain is ₹90.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jetking Infotrain performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jetking Infotrain has shown returns of 1.07% over the past day, 10.02% for the past month, -12.51% over 3 months, -66.49% over 1 year, 25.98% across 3 years, and 23.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jetking Infotrain?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jetking Infotrain are -20.37 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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