Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.08
|-6.39
|7.75
|25.00
|13.45
|53.00
|-11.98
|-0.13
|-8.27
|-22.39
|30.55
|64.85
|256.54
|94.02
|3.75
|-4.27
|-79.52
|-75.29
|-76.59
|-30.44
|-13.26
|11.22
|13.10
|12.43
|34.12
|-10.76
|174.70
|87.81
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|0
|-8.96
|-14.08
|-10.29
|-11.59
|76.81
|-39.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1983PLC127133 and registration number is 127133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is ₹28.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is -48.12 and PB ratio of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is ₹48.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jetking Infotrain Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. is ₹35.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.