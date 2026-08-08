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Jet Knitwears Share Price

NSE
BSE

JET KNITWEARS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Jet Knitwears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.35 Closed
-4.96₹ -3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jet Knitwears Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.35₹59.35
₹59.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.35₹104.00
₹59.35
Open Price
₹59.35
Prev. Close
₹62.45
Volume
750

Source: Dion Global

Jet Knitwears Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jet Knitwears		-9.67-18.42-29.97-29.97-45.55-5.227.21
Page Industries		-1.18-4.506.8414.47-12.810.474.21
Pearl Global Industries		19.3425.0455.5837.1789.3494.9664.85
Arvind Fashions		1.96-1.640.26-5.80-12.2610.7916.52
Gokaldas Exports		-1.16-4.7610.68-4.2011.4816.6329.20
Lux Industries		1.750.50-15.8722.53-3.47-6.71-21.30
Kitex Garments		-0.66-7.41-15.48-32.96-19.6231.3522.36
S P Apparels		4.49-9.9826.2931.8640.5231.8525.25
SBC Exports		-2.02-2.2821.0934.51131.3766.8285.10
IRIS Clothings		2.9521.1046.7248.6470.227.9227.15
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.46-8.24-15.16-16.68-10.05-17.796.73
Swaraj Suiting		-2.369.0823.2828.58101.0753.7468.01
Karnika Industries		-0.6815.21-11.76-1.02-15.4692.0447.92
Thomas Scott (India)		5.60-3.421.71-8.134.6862.4675.93
Gretex Industries		1.37-0.225.2634.1127.3781.1796.96
Encompass Design India		-1.79-2.47-5.991.4824.647.624.50
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.87-7.74-9.62-23.00-42.66-16.90-10.52
CPS Shapers		1.66-0.958.90-19.0754.3030.0817.09
Saraswati Saree Depot		1.87-4.17-16.27-29.41-40.02-35.83-23.37
Zodiac Clothing Company		1.620.86-4.47-12.10-21.89-13.81-9.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jet Knitwears has declined 45.55% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Jet Knitwears has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).

Jet Knitwears Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jet Knitwears Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.9469.6
1083.5378.4
2098.6789.66
50102.6995.75
10088.6489.3
20069.6476.84

Source: Dion Global

Jet Knitwears Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jet Knitwears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jet Knitwears Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jet Knitwears fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Jet Knitwears

Jet Knitwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19101UP1996PLC019722 and registration number is 019722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balram Kumar Narula
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Narula
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Narula
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chandra Bajpai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Avantika Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dinesh Parashar
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Jet Knitwears Share Price

What is the share price of Jet Knitwears?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Knitwears is ₹59.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jet Knitwears?

The Jet Knitwears is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Knitwears?

The market cap of Jet Knitwears is ₹26.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jet Knitwears?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jet Knitwears are ₹59.35 and ₹59.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jet Knitwears?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Knitwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Knitwears is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of Jet Knitwears is ₹59.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jet Knitwears performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jet Knitwears has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -18.42% for the past month, -29.97% over 3 months, -45.55% over 1 year, -5.22% across 3 years, and 7.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jet Knitwears?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jet Knitwears are 449.62 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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