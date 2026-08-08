Here's the live share price of Jet Knitwears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jet Knitwears
|-9.67
|-18.42
|-29.97
|-29.97
|-45.55
|-5.22
|7.21
|Page Industries
|-1.18
|-4.50
|6.84
|14.47
|-12.81
|0.47
|4.21
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.34
|25.04
|55.58
|37.17
|89.34
|94.96
|64.85
|Arvind Fashions
|1.96
|-1.64
|0.26
|-5.80
|-12.26
|10.79
|16.52
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.16
|-4.76
|10.68
|-4.20
|11.48
|16.63
|29.20
|Lux Industries
|1.75
|0.50
|-15.87
|22.53
|-3.47
|-6.71
|-21.30
|Kitex Garments
|-0.66
|-7.41
|-15.48
|-32.96
|-19.62
|31.35
|22.36
|S P Apparels
|4.49
|-9.98
|26.29
|31.86
|40.52
|31.85
|25.25
|SBC Exports
|-2.02
|-2.28
|21.09
|34.51
|131.37
|66.82
|85.10
|IRIS Clothings
|2.95
|21.10
|46.72
|48.64
|70.22
|7.92
|27.15
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.46
|-8.24
|-15.16
|-16.68
|-10.05
|-17.79
|6.73
|Swaraj Suiting
|-2.36
|9.08
|23.28
|28.58
|101.07
|53.74
|68.01
|Karnika Industries
|-0.68
|15.21
|-11.76
|-1.02
|-15.46
|92.04
|47.92
|Thomas Scott (India)
|5.60
|-3.42
|1.71
|-8.13
|4.68
|62.46
|75.93
|Gretex Industries
|1.37
|-0.22
|5.26
|34.11
|27.37
|81.17
|96.96
|Encompass Design India
|-1.79
|-2.47
|-5.99
|1.48
|24.64
|7.62
|4.50
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.87
|-7.74
|-9.62
|-23.00
|-42.66
|-16.90
|-10.52
|CPS Shapers
|1.66
|-0.95
|8.90
|-19.07
|54.30
|30.08
|17.09
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|1.87
|-4.17
|-16.27
|-29.41
|-40.02
|-35.83
|-23.37
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|1.62
|0.86
|-4.47
|-12.10
|-21.89
|-13.81
|-9.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jet Knitwears has declined 45.55% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Jet Knitwears has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.94
|69.6
|10
|83.53
|78.4
|20
|98.67
|89.66
|50
|102.69
|95.75
|100
|88.64
|89.3
|200
|69.64
|76.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jet Knitwears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jet Knitwears fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Jet Knitwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19101UP1996PLC019722 and registration number is 019722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Knitwears is ₹59.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jet Knitwears is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jet Knitwears is ₹26.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jet Knitwears are ₹59.35 and ₹59.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Knitwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Knitwears is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of Jet Knitwears is ₹59.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jet Knitwears has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -18.42% for the past month, -29.97% over 3 months, -45.55% over 1 year, -5.22% across 3 years, and 7.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jet Knitwears are 449.62 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global