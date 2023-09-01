Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.17
|29.48
|26.22
|13.95
|2.56
|310.23
|39.81
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Dec, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Others
Jet Knitwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19101UP1996PLC019722 and registration number is 019722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is ₹39.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Knitwears Ltd. is ₹90.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Knitwears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is ₹102.70 and 52-week low of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is ₹50.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.