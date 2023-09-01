Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jet Knitwears Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JET KNITWEARS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹90.25 Closed
-5-4.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jet Knitwears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.25₹90.25
₹90.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.05₹102.70
₹90.25
Open Price
₹90.25
Prev. Close
₹95.00
Volume
1,500

Jet Knitwears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.25
  • R290.25
  • R390.25
  • Pivot
    90.25
  • S190.25
  • S290.25
  • S390.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.2795.28
  • 1094.0689.82
  • 20101.881.97
  • 5074.2275.64
  • 10055.7668.48
  • 20039.7860.03

Jet Knitwears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.1729.4826.2213.952.56310.2339.81
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Jet Knitwears Ltd. Share Holdings

Jet Knitwears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Dec, 2020Board MeetingOthers

About Jet Knitwears Ltd.

Jet Knitwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19101UP1996PLC019722 and registration number is 019722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balram Kumar Narula
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Narula
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Narula
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chandra Bajpai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dinesh Parashar
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Jet Knitwears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Knitwears Ltd.?

The market cap of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is ₹39.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jet Knitwears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jet Knitwears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Knitwears Ltd. is ₹90.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jet Knitwears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Knitwears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is ₹102.70 and 52-week low of Jet Knitwears Ltd. is ₹50.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data