What is the share price of Jet Knitwears? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Knitwears is ₹59.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Jet Knitwears? The Jet Knitwears is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Knitwears? The market cap of Jet Knitwears is ₹26.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jet Knitwears? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jet Knitwears are ₹59.35 and ₹59.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jet Knitwears? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Knitwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Knitwears is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of Jet Knitwears is ₹59.35 as on .

How has the Jet Knitwears performed historically in terms of returns? The Jet Knitwears has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -18.42% for the past month, -29.97% over 3 months, -45.55% over 1 year, -5.22% across 3 years, and 7.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jet Knitwears? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jet Knitwears are 449.62 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global