Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.12
|-3.96
|-13.43
|-25.54
|-71.04
|-72.12
|-69.86
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|18 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Jet Infraventure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2001PLC133483 and registration number is 133483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is ₹4.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Infraventure Ltd. is ₹11.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Infraventure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is ₹45.00 and 52-week low of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is ₹9.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.