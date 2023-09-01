Follow Us

JET INFRAVENTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.15 Closed
1.360.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jet Infraventure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.45₹11.15
₹11.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.52₹45.00
₹11.15
Open Price
₹10.45
Prev. Close
₹11.00
Volume
24,000

Jet Infraventure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.38
  • R211.62
  • R312.08
  • Pivot
    10.92
  • S110.68
  • S210.22
  • S39.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.6910.63
  • 1075.1610.86
  • 2076.8911.38
  • 5077.8313.36
  • 10074.317.46
  • 20071.323.17

Jet Infraventure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.12-3.96-13.43-25.54-71.04-72.12-69.86
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Jet Infraventure Ltd. Share Holdings

Jet Infraventure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
18 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Jet Infraventure Ltd.

Jet Infraventure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2001PLC133483 and registration number is 133483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. George Mattappilly
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajul Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Riddhi Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Haresh Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipesh Maru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jet Infraventure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Infraventure Ltd.?

The market cap of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is ₹4.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jet Infraventure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jet Infraventure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Infraventure Ltd. is ₹11.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jet Infraventure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Infraventure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is ₹45.00 and 52-week low of Jet Infraventure Ltd. is ₹9.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

