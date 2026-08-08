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Jet Freight Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

JET FREIGHT LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Jet Freight Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.08 Closed
1.01₹ 0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jet Freight Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.92₹23.38
₹23.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.05₹26.03
₹23.08
Open Price
₹23.21
Prev. Close
₹22.85
Volume
4,023

Source: Dion Global

Jet Freight Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jet Freight Logistics		2.179.7514.3733.4169.7129.372.71
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jet Freight Logistics has gained 69.71% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Jet Freight Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Jet Freight Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jet Freight Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.3822.56
1022.8622.65
2022.7422.64
5022.1822.07
10020.620.92
20018.4719.18

Source: Dion Global

Jet Freight Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jet Freight Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jet Freight Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTJet Freight Logistic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTJet Freight Logistic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTJet Freight Logistic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTJet Freight Logistic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 10, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTJet Freight Logistic - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regula

Source: Dion Global

About Jet Freight Logistics

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2006PLC161114 and registration number is 161114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 444.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Richard Francis Theknath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dax Francis Theknath
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Agnes Francis Theknath
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ajay Madhusudan Gandeja
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jaya Ankur Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Prashant Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jet Freight Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Jet Freight Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Freight Logistics is ₹23.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jet Freight Logistics?

The Jet Freight Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Freight Logistics?

The market cap of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹107.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jet Freight Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jet Freight Logistics are ₹23.38 and ₹22.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jet Freight Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Freight Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹26.03 and 52-week low of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹12.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jet Freight Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jet Freight Logistics has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 9.75% for the past month, 14.37% over 3 months, 69.71% over 1 year, 29.37% across 3 years, and 2.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics are 15.73 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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