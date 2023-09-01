What is the Market Cap of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.? The market cap of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹45.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is -11.5 and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is 0.73 as on .

What is the share price of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on .