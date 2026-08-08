What is the share price of Jet Freight Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Freight Logistics is ₹23.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Jet Freight Logistics? The Jet Freight Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Freight Logistics? The market cap of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹107.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jet Freight Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jet Freight Logistics are ₹23.38 and ₹22.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jet Freight Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Freight Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹26.03 and 52-week low of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹12.05 as on .

How has the Jet Freight Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Jet Freight Logistics has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 9.75% for the past month, 14.37% over 3 months, 69.71% over 1 year, 29.37% across 3 years, and 2.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics are 15.73 and 1.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global