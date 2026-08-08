Here's the live share price of Jet Freight Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jet Freight Logistics
|2.17
|9.75
|14.37
|33.41
|69.71
|29.37
|2.71
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jet Freight Logistics has gained 69.71% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Jet Freight Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.38
|22.56
|10
|22.86
|22.65
|20
|22.74
|22.64
|50
|22.18
|22.07
|100
|20.6
|20.92
|200
|18.47
|19.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jet Freight Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Jet Freight Logistic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Jet Freight Logistic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Jet Freight Logistic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Jet Freight Logistic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Jet Freight Logistic - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regula
Source: Dion Global
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2006PLC161114 and registration number is 161114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 444.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Freight Logistics is ₹23.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jet Freight Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹107.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jet Freight Logistics are ₹23.38 and ₹22.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Freight Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹26.03 and 52-week low of Jet Freight Logistics is ₹12.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jet Freight Logistics has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 9.75% for the past month, 14.37% over 3 months, 69.71% over 1 year, 29.37% across 3 years, and 2.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics are 15.73 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global