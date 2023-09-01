Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JET FREIGHT LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.80₹10.00
₹9.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.30₹22.70
₹9.90
Open Price
₹9.95
Prev. Close
₹9.90
Volume
49,128

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110
  • R210.1
  • R310.2
  • Pivot
    9.9
  • S19.8
  • S29.7
  • S39.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.489.91
  • 1021.939.95
  • 2021.3310.13
  • 5021.4310.57
  • 10023.2311.42
  • 20028.3813.3

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.98-6.16-10.41-23.26-46.6876.38-31.04
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of shares

About Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2006PLC161114 and registration number is 161114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 457.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others
  • Address
    C/706, Pramukh Plaza, Opp. Holy Family Church, Mumbai Maharashtra 400099
  • Contact
    ir@jfll.comhttp://www.jfll.com

Management

  • Mr. Richard Francis Theknath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dax Francis Theknath
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Agnes Francis Theknath
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Keki Cusrow Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kamalika Guha Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Madhusudan Gandeja
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Prashant Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹45.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is -11.5 and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹22.70 and 52-week low of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹9.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data