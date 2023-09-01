Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.98
|-6.16
|-10.41
|-23.26
|-46.68
|76.38
|-31.04
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of shares
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2006PLC161114 and registration number is 161114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 457.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹45.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is -11.5 and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹22.70 and 52-week low of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. is ₹9.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.