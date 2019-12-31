Jet Airways shares gain 5 per cent as Hinduja Group likely to bid for the airline

On the NSE, it went up 4.87 per cent to Rs 29.05 - its highest trading permissible limit for the day. As per media reports, the UK-based group plans to submit an expression of interest by the January 15 deadline, signalling its intent to make a formal offer.
Jet Airways shares on Tuesday gained five per cent to touch its highest trading permissible limit amid reports that Hinduja Group is preparing a bid to buy the grounded carrier. The scrip jumped 4.96 per cent to Rs 29.60 — its upper circuit limit –on the BSE.
On the NSE, it went up 4.87 per cent to Rs 29.05 – its highest trading permissible limit for the day. As per media reports, the UK-based group plans to submit an expression of interest by the January 15 deadline, signalling its intent to make a formal offer.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.