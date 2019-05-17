Jet Airways shares fall over 24% in one month; here’s how stock moved

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 6:25:01 PM

Share price of debt-struck Jet Airways fell more than 24 per cent in one month since it was grounded.

Jet Airways was grounded on April 17 after the lenders rejected its request to provide emergency funding.Jet Airways share price declined 24.28 per cent to Rs 124.10 on BSE today from Rs 163.90 on April 18.

Share price of debt-struck Jet Airways fell more than 24 per cent in one month since it was grounded. The beleaguered airline halted its operations on April 17 after it the lenders refused to infuse additional cash needed for running operations. The stock declined 24.28 per cent to Rs 124.10 on BSE today from Rs 163.90 on April 18. The stock markets remained closed on April 17 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. On May 15, the share price touched a one-year low of Rs 120.25. The scrip of Jet Airways ended at Rs 124, down 2.65 or 2.09 per cent at the time of reporting. The market cap of the cash-starved company fell by Rs 451.26 crore to Rs 1,409.74 crore on BSE in the period under review.

Four top executives of the airline have made exit from the management earlier this week. Chief executive Vinay Dube, deputy chief executive Amit Agarwal, Company Secretary Kuldeep Sharma and Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja have submitted their resignation. In April, Independent Director Rajshree Pathy, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director Nasim Zaidi as well as Whole Time Director Guarang Shetty had tendered their resignation amid ongoing trouble at the airline.

Also read: Stock market strategy for exit polls: What long-term and short-term investors should do now

Following a debt-recast plan, company founder Naresh Goyal and his wife and Etihad Airways’ nominee director Kevin Knight had already resigned in March. The consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) are working to find a suitor for the debt-laden airline. The lenders have sought bids for 31-75 per cent stake in Jet Airways. The lenders shortlisted IndiGo Partners and TPG, Etihad Airways and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) after the starting round of bids.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex surged 537 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,400 level Friday owing to rally in banking and auto stocks ahead of election exit poll results, even as global headwinds remain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Jet Airways shares fall over 24% in one month; here’s how stock moved
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition