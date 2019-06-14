Jet Airways shares continue downward trend; tank 15 per cent

By: |
Published: June 14, 2019 1:24:36 PM

Stock exchanges will impose restrictions on trading in Jet Airways shares from June 28 as part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility, according to a circular.

Jet Airways shares, BSE, NSE, stock exchanges, jet airways grounding, latest news on jet airwaysShares of Jet Airways had on Thursday also cracked nearly 18 per cent.

Shares of Jet Airways further plunged nearly 15 per cent on Friday after stock exchanges decided to impose restrictions on its stock trading from June 28 earlier this week. The scrip tumbled 13.37 per cent to Rs 79.65 — its multi-year low — on the BSE. On NSE, the shares tanked 14.96 per cent to a multi-year low of Rs 78.15. Shares of Jet Airways had on Thursday also cracked nearly 18 per cent.

Stock exchanges will impose restrictions on trading in Jet Airways shares from June 28 as part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility, according to a circular. The cash-starved company suspended operations in April and lenders are working on ways for revival of the airline.

Also read: Adani Gas shares rally 7 per cent after French energy giant Total’s stake buy report

In a circular on Wednesday, NSE said shares of the company would be shifted from “Rolling Segment to Trade for Trade Segment, wherein the settlement in the scrip will take place on gross basis with 100 per cent upfront margin and 5 per cent price band”. There are restrictions in trading of shares that are under Trade for Trade Segment.

The decision has been taken jointly by the exchanges and would be effective from June 28, it said. According to the circular, the company has failed to provide prompt responses to queries of exchanges regarding various rumours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Jet Airways shares continue downward trend; tank 15 per cent
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop