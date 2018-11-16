Jet Airways share price zooms 11% as Tata board takes up buying Naresh Goyal airline

Earlier on Thursday, shares of Jet Airways had soared nearly 30% intra-day.

Jet Airways share price climbed over 11% during the early morning trade session on Friday ahead of the likely board meet of Tata Sons to discuss the buy out of the cash-strapped airline. Jet Airways shares surged after an initial loss of nearly 7% in opening trade today. The stock recovered 19% from its day’s low and rose by 11.10% to an intra-day high of Rs 356.60 per share on the BSE.

Earlier on Thursday, shares of Jet Airways had soared nearly 30% intra-day amid speculation that Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran is likely to pitch for board’s backing to acquire the Naresh Goyal-led airline in the board meeting today. Various media reports suggested that Tata Sons Ltd is seeking to acquire a controlling stake of debt-laden Jet Airways. The news made it big in the market and sent the Jet Airways counter soaring on Thursday.

Jet Airways shares marked the biggest intra-day percentage gain in over three years, surging 29.93% to an intra-day high of Rs 334.90 per share on the BSE following the reports. However, Jet Airways termed the reports as “speculative” in response to the clarification sought by the stock exchanges. A spokesperson of Tata Sons refused to comment on the “speculation”, while Jet Airways did not respond to the queries on the same, said a PTI report.

Tata Sons board is likely to meet today to vet a proposal to buy out the Naresh Goyal-promoted beleaguered airline, PTI reported citing people familiar with the development. The report said Jet Airway’s deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Amit Agarwal had admitted earlier this week that the company was in talks with “multiple interested parties” for fund infusion and selling six of its Boeing 777 planes along with a stake in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege.

Jet Airways had reported a loss of Rs 1,297 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of soaring fuel costs, depreciating rupee and intense competition among carriers. The earnings which were released earlier this week showed that this was the third straight quarter of losses for the cash-strapped airline.