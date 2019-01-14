Jet Airways share price surges 17% on report that Naresh Goyal may step down from board

By: | Updated: January 14, 2019 3:38 PM

Shares of private sector carrier jumped in trade on Monday, after media reports said that resolution plan is likely to be finalised after lenders’ meet this week.

Jet Airways,  State Bank of India, Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways,  Etihad AirwaysEarlier this month the debt-struck airline had defaulted on payments of debt to a consortium of banks.

Shares of private sector carrier jumped in trade on Monday, after media reports said that resolution plan is likely to be finalised after lenders’ meet this week. Jet Airways share price zoomed by more than 17.15 per cent to Rs 297 on BSE. Promoter Naresh Goyal will step down from the board and give up majority control in the firm, CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources.

Naresh Goyal’s stake will come down between 20-25 per cent post restructuring. The voting rights will be capped at 10 per cent. According to the report, Naresh Goyal’s son Nivaan Goyal may replace him on the board. Further, the banks may raise equity capital as part of the restructuring plan, CNBC TV18 added, citing sources.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex under pressure; Nifty above 10,700; Yes Bank shares extend gains

Earlier this month the debt-struck airline had defaulted on payments of debt to a consortium of banks.

On January 10, Bloomberg had reported that Jet Airways India is running out of money, forcing it to weigh re-starting bailout talks with Tata Group, the nation’s biggest conglomerate, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

While its founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal has been discussing a deal with Etihad Airways PJSC, talks with the foreign partner stalled over the latter’s demand that Goyal step aside from his management role, Bloomberg had reported citing unidentified sources.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Jet Airways share price surges 17% on report that Naresh Goyal may step down from board
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition