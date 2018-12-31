Jet Airways share price rises 3% after report of talks for Rs 1,500 crore loan from SBI

By: | Updated: December 31, 2018 10:24 AM

Jet Airways, Jet Airways flight mangalore from bengaluru, Jet Airways flight 9W 713, smoke in jet aiway flightJet Airways stock is currently up trading at higher by 4.45 points, or 1.61 percent, at Rs 280.55 on BSE at the time of reporting.

Shares of Jet Airways nearly 3 per cent in early trade on Monday after a report said that the loss-making air carrier is in talks with State Bank of India (SBI) for raising Rs 1,500 crore loan. The news agency PTI on Sunday reported that the airline is holding discussions with the largest public-sector lender in the country to raise loans to meet its working capital requirement and some obligations.

Jet Airways share price rallied 2.71 per cent to hit the day’s high at Rs 283.20 from previous close on BSE. Jet Airways stock is currently up trading at higher 4.45 points, or 1.61 percent, at Rs 280.55 on BSE at the time of reporting.

Also read: Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 180 points; Nifty above 10,850; Kotak Mahindra slumps; Titan zooms 4%

“Jet Airways is in discussions with its largest lender to SBI for raising short-term loans worth Rs 1,500 crore. The airline is looking to mop up these funds to meet its working capital requirement as well as for meeting some payment obligations. Jet Airways is expected to provide Etihad Airways’ guarantee for this financing,” news agency PTI had reported yesterday citing unidentified sources at the airline.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty –opened higher tracking positive global cues from Asian markets. The 30-share Sensex rallied by more than 182 points to 36,285.46 in the opening trade while the Nifty 50 is trading above the 10,850 mark.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Jet Airways share price rises 3% after report of talks for Rs 1,500 crore loan from SBI
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition