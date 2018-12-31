Jet Airways share price rises 3% after report of talks for Rs 1,500 crore loan from SBI

Jet Airways stock is currently up trading at higher by 4.45 points, or 1.61 percent, at Rs 280.55 on BSE at the time of reporting.

Shares of Jet Airways nearly 3 per cent in early trade on Monday after a report said that the loss-making air carrier is in talks with State Bank of India (SBI) for raising Rs 1,500 crore loan. The news agency PTI on Sunday reported that the airline is holding discussions with the largest public-sector lender in the country to raise loans to meet its working capital requirement and some obligations.

Jet Airways share price rallied 2.71 per cent to hit the day’s high at Rs 283.20 from previous close on BSE. Jet Airways stock is currently up trading at higher 4.45 points, or 1.61 percent, at Rs 280.55 on BSE at the time of reporting.

Also read: Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 180 points; Nifty above 10,850; Kotak Mahindra slumps; Titan zooms 4%

“Jet Airways is in discussions with its largest lender to SBI for raising short-term loans worth Rs 1,500 crore. The airline is looking to mop up these funds to meet its working capital requirement as well as for meeting some payment obligations. Jet Airways is expected to provide Etihad Airways’ guarantee for this financing,” news agency PTI had reported yesterday citing unidentified sources at the airline.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty –opened higher tracking positive global cues from Asian markets. The 30-share Sensex rallied by more than 182 points to 36,285.46 in the opening trade while the Nifty 50 is trading above the 10,850 mark.