Jet Airways share price jumps amid reports that Naresh Goyal will step down as Chairman; key things to know

Shares of private sector airline surged in trade on Monday after reports that Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday. Jet Airways share price gained by nearly 4% to hit the day’s high at Rs 234.55. Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday, ET Now reported citing sources as saying. The current Chief Executive Vinay Dube is expected to stay on board, the report added.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Naresh Goyal had agreed to exit his chairman post and also reduce his 51% stake in the airline. The agency report further said that Jet’s lenders may invoke Goyal’s entire stake in the airline, and start looking for a new buyer in the coming weeks. According to CNBC TV18, Chairman Naresh Goyal has agreed to cut his stake in the airline to 9.9%. The channel reported that board meeting is underway, and it is awaiting comment from the cash strapped carrier.

The board meeting is being held to discuss a new resolution plan for Jet Airways. A consortium of lenders led by SBI may infuse up to Rs 1,500 crore, reported CNBC TV18. Further, the lenders seek to hold a substantial stake in Jet Airways post acquisition from Etihad and Jet Airways. Further, lenders may sell stake to a new buyer after taking over the company. Earlier last week, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said that all efforts are being made to keep the Naresh Goyal-run afloat and running, keeping IBC as the last option. “Every effort is being made to keep the airline running. It is in the interest of the aviation sector as well as the country, that Jet Airways continues to fly,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told in a press briefing on Thursday.