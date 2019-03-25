Jet Airways share price jumps amid reports that Naresh Goyal will step down as Chairman; key things to know

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 11:54 AM

Shares of private sector airline surged in trade on Monday after reports that Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday.

Jet Airways crisis: Bankers put a condition for interim funding — Know what it isJet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday.

Shares of private sector airline surged in trade on Monday after reports that Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday. Jet Airways share price gained by nearly 4% to hit the day’s high at Rs 234.55. Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday, ET Now reported citing sources as saying. The current Chief Executive Vinay Dube is expected to stay on board, the report added.

Also read: Share market LIVE: Sensex remains under pressure, Nifty near 11,350; Tata Motors, SBI shares down

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Naresh Goyal had agreed to exit his chairman post and also reduce his 51% stake in the airline. The agency report further said that Jet’s lenders may invoke Goyal’s entire stake in the airline, and start looking for a new buyer in the coming weeks. According to CNBC TV18, Chairman Naresh Goyal has agreed to cut his stake in the airline to 9.9%. The channel reported that board meeting is underway, and it is awaiting comment from the cash strapped carrier. 

The board meeting is being held to discuss a new resolution plan for Jet Airways. A consortium of lenders led by SBI may infuse up to Rs 1,500 crore, reported CNBC TV18. Further, the lenders seek to hold a substantial stake in Jet Airways post acquisition from Etihad and Jet Airways. Further, lenders may sell stake to a new buyer after taking over the company. Earlier last week, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said that all efforts are being made to keep the Naresh Goyal-run afloat and running, keeping IBC as the last option. “Every effort is being made to keep the airline running. It is in the interest of the aviation sector as well as the country, that Jet Airways continues to fly,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told in a press briefing on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Jet Airways share price jumps amid reports that Naresh Goyal will step down as Chairman; key things to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition